A sprawling food and drink festival packed with mouth-watering global cuisine is set to return to a historic Leeds landmark.

The Great British Food Festival will be back later this month - and organisers are promising an impressive roster of chefs and food experts who will be on hand for unmissable demonstrations.

As always, there will also be plenty of street food vendors offering a taste of countries from around the world.

Ahead of the event’s much-anticipated return, here’s everything you need to know -

What is it?

The Great British Food Festival brings hundreds to the grounds of Harewood House in Leeds for demonstrations, street food and an impressive artisan market.

When is it happening?

Yorkshire’s premier food and drink festival will be back from May 24 to 26, over the Bank Holiday weekend.

What can I expect?

Chef demonstrations will include qualified clinical nutritionist Eva Humphries, who is committed to inspiring audiences to create meals from seasonal British produce that are big on flavour and still meet nutritional needs.

The Great British Food Festival brings hundreds to the grounds of Harewood House. | Steve Riding

Eva brings years of experience and knowledge to the table and has an MSc in clinical nutrition. She said: “Cookery demonstrations are such a great opportunity to pick up new skills and learn insider tips on making our food more delicious and nutritious.

“Unlike recipe books or social media, live demonstrations offer an immersive experience with an expert. In my case, I help you make healthy food genuinely tasty, so it turns into delicious food with the side benefit of it being good for you.”

It will also see an appearance from the Alberti Twins, Italian twin brothers John and Tony who are based in Manchester and appeared on the first season of Love Island. They are now cooking up a storm in kitchens across the world.

John said: “We love doing the festival. It’s great to get feedback from a live audience. We specialise in traditional Italian dishes. Our family is from Tuscany and our Nonna was a chef and we’ve grown up with great food and big family meals.”

Meanwhile, there will be plenty of space to explore the magnificent estate at Harewood House and visitors can take part in a foraging masterclass.

Tickets are available via the Great British Food Festival website.