11 quirky events to enjoy across Leeds as part of Heritage Open Days 2019
Hidden gems of Leeds are preparing to throw open their doors to the public.
Leeds's architectural marvels will be celebrated when they put out the welcome mat for the city’s annual Heritage Open Days, which runs from September 13 to September 22. And we have teamed up with local HOD organiser Leeds Civic Trust to highlight the more unusual planned events which are sure to spark interest. For dates on each event featured visit the Leeds Civic Trust website. READ MORE: 12 things you don’t see in Leeds city centre anymore that you could a decade ago | 10 fascinating and strange secrets hidden underground in Leeds | Leeds urban legends that turned out to be true
1. Bramley Baths - the first ever history talk in a swimming pool
Bring your goggles and swimming costume for the next event and hear a historical talk, whilst having a dip in the pool!
Lizzie Coombes
other
2. Drighlington - the site of a Civil War battle
Take a special guided walk which encompasses The Battle of Adwalton Moor and discover a pub that was used as a field hospital.
Leeds Civic Trust
other
3. Calverley Old Hall, site of gruesome murders
Step inside as all is not as it seems. Was the site of a dreadful murder during the 1700s. Will be the focus of flash theatre performances linked to its grisly past.
Leeds Civic Trust
other
4. Tetley Brewery
Join a former Tetley employee and explore the hidden history of the old brewery. Learn about the brewing process by tracing the 200 years of history of the building.
Leeds Civic Trust
other
View more