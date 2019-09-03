10 fascinating and strange secrets hidden underground in Leeds

Rumours about secret spaces under the streets of Leeds may easily be dismissed as far-fetched urban myths, but a hidden side to the city actually does exist. From air raid shelters and nuclear bunkers to abandoned subway systems, there are a startling number of mysterious underground areas which have long been forgotten. DO YOU KNOW OF MORE HIDDEN UNDERGROUND SECRETS? Email: andrew.hutchinson@jpress.co.uk READ MORE: 37 photos to take you back to the Leeds Lord Mayor's Parade in the 1980s and 1990s | Seven 'then and now' images of iconic Leeds landmarks

1. Temple Newsam House An underground tunnel that would have been used by servants to get from one wing to another without being seen. Temple Newsam is famous as the birth place of Lord Darnley, notorious husband of Mary Queen of Scots. other Buy a Photo

2. August 1973 The 1,200ft-long Westgate Tunnel section of the Leeds inner ring road was built to such a strength the ground above could be developed. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. January 2004 The old Bear Pit on Cardigan Road, Headingley. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. The Dark Arches They date back to the 1860s and the construction of the New Station as it was then called (now City Station). They extend to some 80,000sq ft and are made up of about 18 million bricks. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more