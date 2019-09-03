PICS: YPN

10 fascinating and strange secrets hidden underground in Leeds

Underneath your Leeds lies a forgotten world.

Rumours about secret spaces under the streets of Leeds may easily be dismissed as far-fetched urban myths, but a hidden side to the city actually does exist. From air raid shelters and nuclear bunkers to abandoned subway systems, there are a startling number of mysterious underground areas which have long been forgotten. DO YOU KNOW OF MORE HIDDEN UNDERGROUND SECRETS? Email: andrew.hutchinson@jpress.co.uk READ MORE: 37 photos to take you back to the Leeds Lord Mayor's Parade in the 1980s and 1990s | Seven 'then and now' images of iconic Leeds landmarks

An underground tunnel that would have been used by servants to get from one wing to another without being seen. Temple Newsam is famous as the birth place of Lord Darnley, notorious husband of Mary Queen of Scots.

1. Temple Newsam House

An underground tunnel that would have been used by servants to get from one wing to another without being seen. Temple Newsam is famous as the birth place of Lord Darnley, notorious husband of Mary Queen of Scots.
other
Buy a Photo
The 1,200ft-long Westgate Tunnel section of the Leeds inner ring road was built to such a strength the ground above could be developed.

2. August 1973

The 1,200ft-long Westgate Tunnel section of the Leeds inner ring road was built to such a strength the ground above could be developed.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The old Bear Pit on Cardigan Road, Headingley.

3. January 2004

The old Bear Pit on Cardigan Road, Headingley.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
They date back to the 1860s and the construction of the New Station as it was then called (now City Station). They extend to some 80,000sq ft and are made up of about 18 million bricks.

4. The Dark Arches

They date back to the 1860s and the construction of the New Station as it was then called (now City Station). They extend to some 80,000sq ft and are made up of about 18 million bricks.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3