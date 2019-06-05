The Leeds urban legends that turned out to be true

1. Headingley was home to a 1,000 year old oak tree
An ancient oak tree used to stand proudly to the north of St Michael's Church until 1941, where it stayed for 1,000 years. Known locally as the 'Shire Oak', it served as a meeting point for settling legal disputes & raising armies
3. Woodhouse Moor houses a secret air raid shelter
Woodhouse Moor is ideal for a walk, but the grounds do hide a rather less idyllic view just below the surface. The large mound on the moor actually hides an abandoned air raid shelter from World War Two.
4. Leeds and its outskirts once played host to Jimi Hendrix
A converted synagogue in Chapel Allerton was the proud host of legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix in 1967. The poorly attended gig at the International Club won't go down as Hendrix's finest, the next one in Ilkley proved a hit.