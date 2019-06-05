The Leeds urban legends that turned out to be true

Like any city, Leeds is brimming with hidden secrets and tall tales.

Sometimes you actually can believe everything you hear, and that’s certainly the case with this collection of interesting and bizarre tales about the city that turned out to be true. READ MORE: The 34 never seen before photos of Leeds through the ages | 10 ways how Leeds has changed the world | 38 photos of Leeds trains and city railway stations through the ages

1. Headingley was home to a 1,000 year old oak tree An ancient oak tree used to stand proudly to the north of St Michael's Church until 1941, where it stayed for 1,000 years. Known locally as the 'Shire Oak', it served as a meeting point for settling legal disputes & raising armies jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. The Wraehouse nightclub was founded by a US spy First opened in 1979, lively music venue The Warehouse has played host to a wealth of stars. Former US spy, Mike Wiand traded in an exciting James Bond style life to set up this bustling night club. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Woodhouse Moor houses a secret air raid shelter Woodhouse Moor is ideal for a walk, but the grounds do hide a rather less idyllic view just below the surface. The large mound on the moor actually hides an abandoned air raid shelter from World War Two. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Leeds and its outskirts once played host to Jimi Hendrix A converted synagogue in Chapel Allerton was the proud host of legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix in 1967. The poorly attended gig at the International Club won't go down as Hendrix's finest, the next one in Ilkley proved a hit. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more