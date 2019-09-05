12 things you don’t see in Leeds city centre anymore that you could a decade ago
Leeds has seen huge change over the last decade years.
Leeds has seen huge change over the last decade years.

And the city centre has been at the forefront of the economic revival thanks to a raft of developments combined with new openings. Yet we have also lost some familiar haunts over the last 10 years as our gallery showcases.
1. Leeds Shopping Plaza escalator
Remember this escalator at the Leeds Shopping Plaza on Albion Street?
2. The Cockpit
Its loss was mourned by thousands of music fans and clubbers around Leeds and beyond when it closed in September 2014 after 20 years.
3. Fab Cafe
Known for its quirky television and movie memorabilia and alternative music scene the much-loved Fab Caf on Woodhouse Lane closed its doors for the last time in April 2015.
4. La Grillade
Do you remember this restaurant tucked away in a charming vaulted basement on Wellington Street? It aimed to provide diners with a little taste of France on their doorstep.
