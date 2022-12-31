News you can trust since 1890
10 pictures of people on New Year's Eve celebrating at Millennium Square ice rink and Leeds Christmas fair before they close down

Families have flocked in their thousands to celebrate the festive period at Leeds city centre’s ice rink and Christmas fair.

By Joseph Keith
1 hour ago
Updated 31st Dec 2022, 5:34pm

The attractions close after today (December 31) until winter, 2023 when the magic returns to the city.

But the YEP was on hand today to capture the final moments, as people of all ages skated around Millennium Square’s Ice Cube attraction and visited the fair off The Headrow.

The fair this year included the popular Thor’s Tipi Bar, a horse carousel and the eye-catching Wheel of Light ferris wheel, which organisers have confirmed will remain in place in Leeds city centre until the Valentine's Fair arrives in February.

1. Fun on New Year's Eve

People pictured enjoying the Leeds city centre winter attractions before they close until the end of 2023.

Photo: Nationalworld

2. Family fun at the Ice Cube

Families pictured enjoying a skate on the ice rink at Millennium Square.

Photo: steve riding

3. Festive fair rides

Daniel, three, and sister Tabitha Smithson-Brook, six, of Cookridge, pictured on one of the fair rides.

Photo: steve riding

4. High-flying fun

Ellie Spencer, 14 and Amy Hanson 12, pictured on the Wheel of Light in Leeds city centre.

Photo: steve riding

