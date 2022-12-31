10 pictures of people on New Year's Eve celebrating at Millennium Square ice rink and Leeds Christmas fair before they close down
Families have flocked in their thousands to celebrate the festive period at Leeds city centre’s ice rink and Christmas fair.
The attractions close after today (December 31) until winter, 2023 when the magic returns to the city.
But the YEP was on hand today to capture the final moments, as people of all ages skated around Millennium Square’s Ice Cube attraction and visited the fair off The Headrow.
The fair this year included the popular Thor’s Tipi Bar, a horse carousel and the eye-catching Wheel of Light ferris wheel, which organisers have confirmed will remain in place in Leeds city centre until the Valentine's Fair arrives in February.