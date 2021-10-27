Thor's Tipi Bar announces returning date to Leeds city centre - what's on the new menu
The annual Leeds German Christmas market might be cancelled this year, but not all hope is lost for festive celebrations.
Thor's Tipi Bar has announced it will return to Victoria Gardens, outside Leeds Art Gallery, next month.
The viking-inspired pop-up bar boasts real fires and rustic wooden decor for the cosiest way to enjoy a tipple this Christmas.
It will serve its popular selection of beer, wine, spirits and cocktails, as well as festive winter warmers - mulled wine, hot apple punch and hot chocolate.
Customers can add extra booze to their winter warmers with a dash of sweet, fruity or 'naughty' spirits and liqueurs.
For a real celebration, the 'share and shot' selection includes hand-crafted chocolate shots.
Thor's Tipi Bar will return on Friday November 19, open from 12pm to 11pm every day. Children are welcome.
