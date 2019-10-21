Leeds Wheel of Light back in city centre for Christmas: Here's everything you need to know
It's the family attraction which boasts sky-high views across Leeds city centre.
The 110-foot Leeds Wheel of Light is returning to Victoria Gardens in the city for a fourth year.
It will be open daily Monday to Saturday from from 11am until 10pm and 11am until 8pm on Sundays (weather permitting).
Reduced times will be in effect over the Christmas Holidays.
These are - Christmas Eve (11am-5pm); Christmas Day (closed); Boxing Day (12pm-6pm); December 27 (11am-10pm); December 28 (11am-10pm); December 29 (11am-10pm); December 30 (11am-10pm); New Year's Eve 911am-10pm) and New Year's Day (11am-6pm).
The cost of £5 per person with children one metre or under are free when accompanied by a paying adult.