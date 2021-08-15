But you can forget about poached eggs or a Full English, the city's bars and restaurants are coming up with inventive twists on the tradition.

From Japanese-inspired platters to bottomless pizza and booze, there are now endless options to suit every taste.

And the popular Greek cafe Tavassoli's has seen bookings fly for its gyros and bottomless drinks offer.

For £30 per person, each diner gets their hands on one gyros dish and unlimited prosecco, selected beer bottles or cocktails for a total of 90 minutes.

Tavassoli's gyros are made from authentic Greek pitta bread, stuffed with a selection of fillings including roast chicken, supreme pork, halloumi and falafel.

It's topped with fresh tomato, onion, mixed leaf and skin-on fries, with a range of sauces - from the traditional choice of tzaziki to a spicy sriracha sauce.

The offer is available everyday during certain slots advertised on the cafe's Facebook page. A non-refundable £10 deposit per person is required for booking.