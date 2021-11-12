And the city's bottomless brunch offering is rapidly expanding, from traditional breakfast menus to Asian-fusion cuisine. Here, we've selected 10 of the best places for bottomless brunch in Leeds. Is your favourite on the list?
1. Head of Steam
Head of Steam’s newly-launched bottomless brunch offers an impressive variety of unlimited drinks options - including prosecco, bloody marys, Aperol spritz and craft beer flights. Choose from a menu of brunch classics, like eggs benedict, pancakes or a full English. It’s available from 2pm-4pm every Saturday and Sunday, priced at £25pp.
2. Thavasollis
Bottomless brunch doesn’t have to mean pancakes. At Thavasollis, diners can enjoy unlimited prosecco, beer or cocktails for £30pp, paired with one of the restaurant’s famous Greek gyros wraps. There’s a choice of chicken, pork, halloumi and falafel, as well as salad options.
Photo: Thavasollis
3. Gaucho
For bottomless brunch in style, luxury restaurant Gaucho runs its Electro Brunch Feast every Sunday, with live DJs providing the soundtrack as you dine. Dishes include Gaucho’s signature salt beef or eggs benedict. For £57.50 you get unlimited food and cocktails for 90 minutes.
4. Manahatta
A firm favourite with bottomless brunchers, Manahatta offers a selection of brunch dishes and unlimited prosecco, bloody marys, Coors and a range of spritz cocktails for £29.95pp. Or, enjoy its ‘bottomless party’ after 4pm for £32.95pp - with the same drinks offering and the chance to dine from an evening menu.