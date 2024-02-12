I am a Valentine's Day cynic and here's what I thought of the Leeds Valentine's Fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's no secret to anyone who knows me that Valentine's Day and I have never exactly seen eye to eye.

You see for me the overly commercialised day pushes a false narrative of what the ideal relationship should look like, while making anyone single at this time of year feel like they are doing something wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After all if you are truly in love then why should you need a day to celebrate that special someone - surely treating them to a romantic evening means more when it's a surprise and not plastered over every tv and shopping ad.

The fair has taken place every single year since 1992, with the exception of 2021 when it could not go ahead due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Steve Riding

In Leeds, February 14 has always brought with it the city's famous Valentine's Fair - taking over three locations across the city centre, the fair promises over 70 rides and attractions, enough to entertain the whole family.

Attending the fair for the first time, I was relieved to discover it wasn't all plastered with Valentine's Day messages of love but instead represented a genuine and fun day out with affordable games and rides.

While I avoided the temptation to relive my childhood trips to the 'showies' and legally crash into people on the dodgems or test my stomach on the swinging pendulum, I was pleased to see a steady flow of people making use of the fair's rides despite the less than inspiring weather forecast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fair also featured a large selection of food stalls serving favourites like hot dogs, churros, donuts, candy floss and more. Perfect for anyone who like me has a sweet tooth.

Leaving the fair, I was pleasantly surprised by the experience and while it won't be reigniting my passion for an overpriced and over commercialised day it reminded me once more of just what Leeds has to offer.