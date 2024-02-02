Leeds Valentine's Fair 2024: UK's 'best known Valentine's event' returns - where is it, entry fee, info
The UKs 'best known' Valentines fair returns to Leeds with over 70 rides and attractions to enjoy in the name of love.
Love really is in the air as the Great Leeds Valentine's Fair returns just in time for the half term holidays.
Taking over three locations across the city centre, the fair promises over 70 rides and attractions, enough to entertain the whole family.
Take on the 360° spinning The Superstar, the 40 metre high Booster Ride, the swinging pendulum The Devil Rock, the Wheel of Light and much more.
The fair will also feature a large selection of food stalls serving favourites like hot dogs, churros, donuts, candy floss and more.
Leeds Valentine's Fair entry fee
Admission to the fair is free, but there are individual fees for rides and attractions. Breeze Pass and Leeds Card holders get 50p off any ride (not including games).
Where is Leeds Valentine's Fair?
The fair will take over Millennium Square as well as Victoria Gardens and Cookridge Street in Leeds city centre.
The closest bus stop is the Headrow and Woodhouse Lane near the Merrion Centre, and the fair is just a short walk from both the bus station and the train station.
When is Leeds Valentine's Fair and opening hours
Leeds Valentine's Fair returns on Friday February 9 to Sunday February 18.
It kicks off at 4pm on Friday, February 9th, and remains open every day until the 18th.
The fair is open from 12 noon to 9.30pm every day while remaining open until 10pm Fridays and Saturdays.