Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Love really is in the air as the Great Leeds Valentine's Fair returns just in time for the half term holidays.

Taking over three locations across the city centre, the fair promises over 70 rides and attractions, enough to entertain the whole family.

The popular Leeds Valentine's Fair returns this February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take on the 360° spinning The Superstar, the 40 metre high Booster Ride, the swinging pendulum The Devil Rock, the Wheel of Light and much more.

The fair will also feature a large selection of food stalls serving favourites like hot dogs, churros, donuts, candy floss and more.

Leeds Valentine's Fair entry fee

Admission to the fair is free, but there are individual fees for rides and attractions. Breeze Pass and Leeds Card holders get 50p off any ride (not including games).

Where is Leeds Valentine's Fair?

The fair will take over Millennium Square as well as Victoria Gardens and Cookridge Street in Leeds city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closest bus stop is the Headrow and Woodhouse Lane near the Merrion Centre, and the fair is just a short walk from both the bus station and the train station.

When is Leeds Valentine's Fair and opening hours

Leeds Valentine's Fair returns on Friday February 9 to Sunday February 18.

It kicks off at 4pm on Friday, February 9th, and remains open every day until the 18th.