15 joyous pictures as Leeds Valentine's Fair returns to city centre

The Valentine's Fair has returned to Leeds city centre.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 11th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT

Taking over three locations across the city centre, the fair promises over 70 rides and attractions, enough to entertain the whole family.

Running since 1992, the fair has taken over Millennium Square, Victoria Gardens and Cookridge Street in Leeds city centre and among the rides is a huge swinging pendulum known as The Devil Rock.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding went along to capture the best of the opening weekend's excitement...

1. Leeds Valentine's Fair in Millennium Square

The fair has taken place every single year since 1992, with the exception of 2021 when it could not go ahead due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Steve Riding

2. Leeds Valentine's Fair in Millennium Square

There are a range of attractions at the fair. Photo: Steve Riding

3. Leeds Valentine's Fair in Millennium Square

Fun at the horse racing game. Photo: Steve Riding

4. Leeds Valentine's Fair in Millennium Square

Those looking for a rush of adrenaline were in for a treat. Photo: Steve Riding

5. Leeds Valentine's Fair in Millennium Square

Ruddy Latto, four, of Eat End Park, Leeds. Photo: Steve Riding

6. Leeds Valentine's Fair in The Headrow

The fair has taken over Millennium Square as well as Victoria Gardens and Cookridge Street. Photo: Steve Riding

