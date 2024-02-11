15 joyous pictures as Leeds Valentine's Fair returns to city centre

Running since 1992, the fair has taken over Millennium Square, Victoria Gardens and Cookridge Street in Leeds city centre and among the rides is a huge swinging pendulum known as The Devil Rock.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding went along to capture the best of the opening weekend's excitement...
The fair has taken place every single year since 1992, with the exception of 2021 when it could not go ahead due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Steve Riding
There are a range of attractions at the fair. Photo: Steve Riding
Fun at the horse racing game. Photo: Steve Riding
Those looking for a rush of adrenaline were in for a treat. Photo: Steve Riding
Ruddy Latto, four, of Eat End Park, Leeds. Photo: Steve Riding
The fair has taken over Millennium Square as well as Victoria Gardens and Cookridge Street. Photo: Steve Riding