Opening date for Leeds' new ice rink finally revealed

The opening date for Leeds' long-awaited new ice rink has finally been revealed by developers.

Planet Ice have announced that they are hoping for a "late January 2019" opening of the Elland Road site, which has been in the pipeline since early 2016.

They say the 1,800 capacity rink is 'advancing at a positive rate' and will create a number of new jobs.

If completed by January 2019, it will mean the rink has been in development for a total of three years, following a hold-up caused by strong winds damaging the build in November 2017, and a change in ownership.

National brand Planet Ice, who run 13 rinks throughout the country, are thought to have taken over from Silver Lines, who begun construction work.

Planet Ice Chief operating Officer Heath Rhodes said: ‘We are really pleased with the way the rink is developing now. We have all the groundwork in place and the frame is 70% completed. Our aim is to see the rink open for late January 2019

Here's everything we know about Planet Ice and what could be in store for the new Leeds rink.