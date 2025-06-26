Yorkshire Evening Post obituaries: Touching tributes to your loved ones lost in Leeds

Joe Cawthorn
By Joe Cawthorn

Content Strategist

Published 26th Jun 2025, 14:05 BST

These are the loved ones who were lost in Leeds this past week and registered in the Evening Post obituaries.

Every day, communities in Leeds must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the obituary pages of the Yorkshire Evening Post this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

The Evening Post’s death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our website here.

The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.

Passed away peacefully on Sunday 25th May 2025 at St James Hospital, aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved Father to Sam and Robert and was a wonderful Grandad to Rebekah, Bethany, Thomas and Jake and Hannah. He will be missed deeply by all his loved ones. The funeral service will be at Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday 27th June 2025 at 13.45. Family flowers only please, donations if desired are gratefully accepted for Parkinson’s UK. All Enquiries to Wm Dodgson Son Funeral Services Selby Road, Leeds Yorkshire, LS15 7JS Tel :0113 2645587

1. Keith Collins

Passed away peacefully on Sunday 25th May 2025 at St James Hospital, aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved Father to Sam and Robert and was a wonderful Grandad to Rebekah, Bethany, Thomas and Jake and Hannah. He will be missed deeply by all his loved ones. The funeral service will be at Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday 27th June 2025 at 13.45. Family flowers only please, donations if desired are gratefully accepted for Parkinson’s UK. All Enquiries to Wm Dodgson Son Funeral Services Selby Road, Leeds Yorkshire, LS15 7JS Tel :0113 2645587 | Submitted

Photo Sales
Passed away peacefully on 16th May 2025 aged 96 years. Much loved aunt and friend to many.

2. Doris 'Betty' Allison

Passed away peacefully on 16th May 2025 aged 96 years. Much loved aunt and friend to many. | National World

Photo Sales
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by both her daughters and the love of her grandsons and family on 7th June. Beloved wife of the late Stuart, much loved mum of Amanda and Paula, grandma of Joshua and Samuel, sister and sister-in-law. Service and cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday 4th July at 11.30am. The matriarch of the family who will be sadly missed, reunited with the love of her life.

3. Brenda Simpson (Nee Robinson)

Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by both her daughters and the love of her grandsons and family on 7th June. Beloved wife of the late Stuart, much loved mum of Amanda and Paula, grandma of Joshua and Samuel, sister and sister-in-law. Service and cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday 4th July at 11.30am. The matriarch of the family who will be sadly missed, reunited with the love of her life. | National World

Photo Sales
Died peacefully on 24th May at Wheatfield's Hospice. Beloved husband of Maria, and much loved father, grandfather and an inspiration to many. Requiem Mass will be held at St. Austin’s R.C. Church Wakefield WF1 3QN on Monday June 30th at 1p.m. followed by interment at Wakefield Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Any donations will be shared between Wheatfield's Hospice and St. Austin’s restoration fund

4. David Willis

Died peacefully on 24th May at Wheatfield's Hospice. Beloved husband of Maria, and much loved father, grandfather and an inspiration to many. Requiem Mass will be held at St. Austin’s R.C. Church Wakefield WF1 3QN on Monday June 30th at 1p.m. followed by interment at Wakefield Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Any donations will be shared between Wheatfield's Hospice and St. Austin’s restoration fund | National World

Photo Sales
Passed away peacefully on 21st May 2025 at her home surrounded by her family. Devoted wife of the late John Eric Walker, Loving mother of Ian, Elizabeth, Alan and Anne, much loved sister of Janet, Brenda and the late David, and treasured grandma and great grandma. Funeral service will take place on Thursday 26th June at 1pm at St Mary's Church, Kippax. Family flowers only please. A donation plate will be available at the service for Alzheimer's UK. Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Garforth, 0113 2868114.

5. Enid Walker

Passed away peacefully on 21st May 2025 at her home surrounded by her family. Devoted wife of the late John Eric Walker, Loving mother of Ian, Elizabeth, Alan and Anne, much loved sister of Janet, Brenda and the late David, and treasured grandma and great grandma. Funeral service will take place on Thursday 26th June at 1pm at St Mary's Church, Kippax. Family flowers only please. A donation plate will be available at the service for Alzheimer's UK. Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Garforth, 0113 2868114. | National World

Photo Sales
June 2nd passed away suddenly at home, aged 70 years. Janice, dearly loved wife of Peter. Also, a much loved mum of Laura.

6. Janice Linda Murgatroyd

June 2nd passed away suddenly at home, aged 70 years. Janice, dearly loved wife of Peter. Also, a much loved mum of Laura. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice