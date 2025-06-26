3 . Brenda Simpson (Nee Robinson)

Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by both her daughters and the love of her grandsons and family on 7th June. Beloved wife of the late Stuart, much loved mum of Amanda and Paula, grandma of Joshua and Samuel, sister and sister-in-law. Service and cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday 4th July at 11.30am. The matriarch of the family who will be sadly missed, reunited with the love of her life.