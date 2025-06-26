The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
The Evening Post’s death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our website here.
The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.
1. Keith Collins
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 25th May 2025 at St James Hospital, aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved Father to Sam and Robert and was a wonderful Grandad to Rebekah, Bethany, Thomas and Jake and Hannah.
He will be missed deeply by all his loved ones.
The funeral service will be at Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday 27th June 2025 at 13.45.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired are gratefully accepted for Parkinson’s UK.
All Enquiries to Wm Dodgson Son Funeral Services
Selby Road, Leeds Yorkshire, LS15 7JS
Tel :0113 2645587 | Submitted
2. Doris 'Betty' Allison
Passed away peacefully on 16th May 2025 aged 96 years.
Much loved aunt and friend to many.
| National World
3. Brenda Simpson (Nee Robinson)
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by both her daughters and the love of her grandsons and family on 7th June. Beloved wife of the late Stuart, much loved mum of Amanda and Paula, grandma of Joshua and Samuel, sister and sister-in-law. Service and cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday 4th July at 11.30am. The matriarch of the family who will be sadly missed, reunited with the love of her life. | National World
4. David Willis
Died peacefully on 24th May at Wheatfield's Hospice.
Beloved husband of Maria, and much loved father, grandfather and an inspiration to many.
Requiem Mass will be held at
St. Austin’s R.C. Church Wakefield WF1 3QN on Monday June 30th at 1p.m. followed by interment at Wakefield Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations will be shared between Wheatfield's Hospice and St. Austin’s restoration fund | National World
5. Enid Walker
Passed away peacefully on 21st May 2025 at her home surrounded by her family.
Devoted wife of the late John Eric Walker, Loving mother of Ian, Elizabeth, Alan and Anne,
much loved sister of Janet, Brenda and the late David, and treasured grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 26th June at 1pm at St Mary's Church, Kippax.
Family flowers only please.
A donation plate will be available at the service for Alzheimer's UK.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Garforth, 0113 2868114.
| National World
6. Janice Linda Murgatroyd
June 2nd passed away suddenly at home, aged 70 years. Janice, dearly loved wife of Peter.
Also, a much loved mum of Laura. | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.