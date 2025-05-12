4 . John Henry Kay

Passed away peacefully on April 5, 2025, aged 101 in Crandon Springs Care Home, Wells, Somerset. John was a keen golfer and had been a member of Temple Newsam and Scarcroft golf clubs and a social member of Leeds Golf club (formerly Cobble Hall). John was happily married to June Kay for 50 years, who sadly died in June 2024. After serving in the Navy during WWII he worked in Leeds for the North East Gas Board in the accounts department for the whole of his working life. A celebration of John's life will be held at a date and venue to be announced at a later date. Anyone wishing to attend the celebration can get details from Max Miller on 07528 190963. | National World