Every day, Leeds communities must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many others figures who have played a unique part in local life.
The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
The Yorkshire Evening Post’s death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our legacy.com page. The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.
Below are the details of 18 people from Leeds whose deaths have been shared through the page recently.
1. Mavis Robinson (MBE)
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mavis on March 23, 2025, aged 86.
Loving wife to the late Aubrey Ernest, much loved mother of Anton, gran of Austin and Elizabeth, mother-in-law to Geraldine, very dear friend to David and so many others.
We all miss you so much Mum.
Funeral service was held on Friday, May 9, at Rawdon Crematorium.
Flowers welcome or donations to the benefit of ‘Macmillan Cancer Support' can be made. | Handout
2. Barrie Slatcher
Beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at home on April 27, aged 78 years.
Funeral at Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday, May 23, at 10:45am.
Donations to his charity of choice, YMCA would be greatly appreciated. | Handout
3. Joyce Madeley
On March 25, 2025, at Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield, aged 92 years. Beloved Mum to David and Gill, she will be greatly missed.
Service at Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell was held on May 6, 2025, at 10am.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Holy Trinity Church. A plate for this purpose will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Rothwell
Tel: 0113 2822422. | National World
4. John Henry Kay
Passed away peacefully on April 5, 2025, aged 101 in Crandon Springs Care Home, Wells, Somerset.
John was a keen golfer and had been a member of Temple Newsam and Scarcroft golf clubs and a social member of Leeds Golf club (formerly Cobble Hall).
John was happily married to June Kay for 50 years, who sadly died in June 2024.
After serving in the Navy during WWII he worked in Leeds for the North East Gas Board in the accounts department for the whole of his working life.
A celebration of John's life will be held at a date and venue to be announced at a later date.
Anyone wishing to attend the celebration can get details from Max Miller on 07528 190963. | National World
5. Adrienne Plowman
In loving memory of Mrs Adrienne Plowman. 1944-2025.
Cherished widow of Raymond and devoted mother to Christopher and Sarah: beloved mother-in-law to Rachel and treasured grandma to Charlotte and Alexander.
Forever loved and deeply missed. | National World
6. John Bacon
09-08-34 to 27-03-25
Passed away peacefully aged 90 at The Grange Care Home, Leeds.
Beloved husband of Dorothy, and much loved father, grandfather and uncle.
A service of Thanksgiving of John’s life will took place at Christ Church Halton on May 7. Donations welcome to Dementia Research UK.
Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at The Grange for the love and care they gave to John. | National World