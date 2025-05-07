Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A retired police officer who dedicated his life to helping children in Leeds has died.

David Norman was awarded an MBE in 1998 for his outstanding work on community projects involving young people.

After witnessing social deprivation, he became passionate about improving the lives of the city's youth.

David at Lineham Farm holding thank you cards from a Leeds school after their visit. | Submitted

He was involved in the founding of a number of charities in Leeds, including Bramley and Rodley Community Action (BARCA) and Serious Fun, which was set up to give young people a voice.

For a decade, he was also the CEO of Leeds Children's Charity at Lineham Farm, which is dedicated to providing breaks and learning experiences for the city’s most disadvantaged youngsters.

David was instrumental in the merger between the two charities.

Ian Hargreaves, chair of trustees, said: “Without him, the charities wouldn’t have survived.

“As a person, he was just a great human being. He was genuinely the only truly selfless person I’ve ever met. He did so much for everybody, but always for the greater good.

“He always did everything with the best interests of everyone but himself at the core of his thinking and of his actions. He dedicated his life to serving others.”

David died aged 65 following a battle with cancer and leaves behind his wife, Sian, two children Rhiannon, 33, and Rhys, 31, and two grandchildren, Idris, 4, and Emrys, 18 months.

David Norman pumpkin picking with family in October 2024 (L to R - Rhiannon, Emrys, Siân, Idris, David, Adam, Rhys and Chloe). | Submitted

Paying tribute to her “inspirational” father, Rhiannon said: “A lot of what he did was around taking young people to do things they wouldn’t have otherwise had the opportunity to do, like abseiling, climbing and canoeing, with a view to show them what life could be like.

“He was inspirational to a lot of people. Since his death a lot of lovely stories have come out.”

His son Rhys added: “He worked so hard to enrich others’ lives and he achieved so much. He was a great dad and role model.”

PC Norman was the West Yorkshire Police Community Constable of the Year in 1993 and a year later was named the West Yorkshire Police Officer of the Year.

PC David Norman at a community event in 1985. | Submitted

His wife, Sian, said: “ He was the community police officer for Farsley, Rodley and parts of Stanningley and Bramley, and later Otley.

“He brought people together. That was his big skill. That, along with his passion for doing things that others didn’t think were possible.”

David was born on August 1, 1959, to Evelyn and Dennis Norman at St Mary’s Hospital, Armley, where he spent his childhood with his older brother Keith. He attended Cow Close School, before joining the police cadets at the age of 16.

He served as a police officer for 30 years and towards the end of his career he was seconded to a role within Government office, where he became involved with community cohesion. During this period he also studied for a diploma in Higher Education in Youth and Community Work at Leeds Metropolitan University.

He met Sian, at West Leeds Rugby Club in 1977 and got married on April 2, 1983 at St John’s, Farsley. The couple eventually settled in Baildon, near Bradford, where they raised their two children.

A family photograph from when David received his MBE. | Submitted

She said: “Sadly he died two days after our 42nd wedding anniversary.”

David loved skiing, sailing and music. He was a drummer in a band and he also played guitar and wrote songs.

Rhiannon said: “He was taken too young, but he did so much with his life.”

A celebration event will take place at Lineham Farm on June 8, which was a “special place” for David and his family. An orchard in is set to be named in his memory. It will start at 12pm, with guests arriving from 11.30am.

Rhiannon said: “It’s a really nice tribute. He loved walking around the grounds there. He always wore quite eccentric clothes and had a daft hat on or a jazzy fleece. All the kids that were there on residentials would think he was hilarious. He was quite a character.”