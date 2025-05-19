Lawnswood Crematorium Adel: Leeds Council confirms cremations to resume after six-month suspension with ‘clean bill of health’
Operating restrictions were in place at Lawnswood Crematorium after defects were found in a survey last November.
Temporary arrangements meant funerals could still be held at the site in Adel but bodies had to be taken to council-run crematoria in Rawdon or Cottingley.
Ashes were then returned to Lawnswood for collection by loved ones.
A Leeds City Council spokesperson confirmed that cremations were planned to resume at Lawnswood from Monday (May 19).
They said: “We recognise that the temporary suspension of cremations at Lawnswood will have caused inconvenience and some extra worry for bereaved families and loved ones at an already difficult time.
“The suspension was put in place by the council after potential issues were found during a routine structural inspection in November.
“Following further detailed checks and remedial work that has provided additional support for the frame of the building, it has now been given a clean bill of health by a structural engineer.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter
Funeral directors were being told of a return to normal operations at the Otley Road crematorium.
The spokesperson said: “The council is extremely grateful for the support and understanding of everyone who has been affected by the unavoidable disruption of the last few months.”