Lawnswood Crematorium Adel: Leeds Council confirms cremations to resume after six-month suspension with 'clean bill of health'

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 19th May 2025, 09:52 BST
Cremations are set to resume at a funeral facility after the council fixed structural problems in the building.

Operating restrictions were in place at Lawnswood Crematorium after defects were found in a survey last November.

Temporary arrangements meant funerals could still be held at the site in Adel but bodies had to be taken to council-run crematoria in Rawdon or Cottingley.

Ashes were then returned to Lawnswood for collection by loved ones.

Cremations had been suspended at Lawnswood Cemetery in Adel after structural problems were found in the building.placeholder image
Cremations had been suspended at Lawnswood Cemetery in Adel after structural problems were found in the building. | James Hardisty

A Leeds City Council spokesperson confirmed that cremations were planned to resume at Lawnswood from Monday (May 19).

They said: “We recognise that the temporary suspension of cremations at Lawnswood will have caused inconvenience and some extra worry for bereaved families and loved ones at an already difficult time.

“The suspension was put in place by the council after potential issues were found during a routine structural inspection in November.

“Following further detailed checks and remedial work that has provided additional support for the frame of the building, it has now been given a clean bill of health by a structural engineer.”

Funeral directors were being told of a return to normal operations at the Otley Road crematorium.

The spokesperson said: “The council is extremely grateful for the support and understanding of everyone who has been affected by the unavoidable disruption of the last few months.”

