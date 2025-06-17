4 . Henry (Harry) Bryson

It is with much sadness that we announce that Harry Bryson aged 91 years passed peacefully on May 19th 2025 in Pinderfields Hospital with his children Sarah and Chris by his bedside. Reunited with his devoted wife Margaret, a much loved dad to Sarah and Christopher, a treasured grandad to Ethan, Evelyn, Rory and Georgia. A very dear brother to Charles Bryson (Charlie), brother in law to the late Erna, uncle and great uncle. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Harry will be received into the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Seacroft, Leeds 14 on Thursday 19th June at 6pm and where Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday 20th June at 11.30am prior to interment in Killingbeck Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St. Gemma's Hospice and Cancer Research UK for which a plate will be available at church. Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, York Road, tel 0113 2480953. | National World