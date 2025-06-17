Yorkshire Evening Post obituaries: Lost loved ones from Leeds death notices submitted by you

These are the loved ones who were lost in Leeds this past week and registered in the Evening Post death notices.

Every day, communities in Leeds must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Yorkshire Evening Post this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

The Evening Post’s death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our website here.

The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.

On 11th May 2025 suddenly at Pinderfields Hospital, Lars aged 18 years. Much loved son of Dawn and Steve, loving brother of Kaine, Tyr and Serenity. The funeral service and cremation will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday 18th June at 10:45am. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Lars would be appreciated to Cancer Research UK. A collection box will be provided at the service for this purpose, or donations may be made online at www.dlawsonfuneraldirectors.com through the Tributes & Donations page.

1. Lars Innes

Please pray for the repose of the soul of Shirley, who peacefully passed away on 25th May at St James’s Hospital. Much loved mother of Alan, Raymond and Barry and a loving grandma of Jennifer, Philippa, Ian, Fiona and Corinne.

2. Shirley Frances Mary Dickinson (nee McGreaughen)

Sadly passed away in Ghyll Royd Care Home in Guiseley on 12th May 2025, aged 87 years. Daughter of the late – William Reginald and Eva Spencer, Wife of the late – Maurice Lazenby, Sister to Keith Spencer and the late – Derek Spencer and Sister-in-law to Olivia Spencer.

3. Barbara Maureen Lazenby

It is with much sadness that we announce that Harry Bryson aged 91 years passed peacefully on May 19th 2025 in Pinderfields Hospital with his children Sarah and Chris by his bedside. Reunited with his devoted wife Margaret, a much loved dad to Sarah and Christopher, a treasured grandad to Ethan, Evelyn, Rory and Georgia. A very dear brother to Charles Bryson (Charlie), brother in law to the late Erna, uncle and great uncle. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Harry will be received into the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Seacroft, Leeds 14 on Thursday 19th June at 6pm and where Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday 20th June at 11.30am prior to interment in Killingbeck Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St. Gemma's Hospice and Cancer Research UK for which a plate will be available at church. Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, York Road, tel 0113 2480953.

4. Henry (Harry) Bryson

May 25th passed away peacefully in hospital, aged 74 years. Kate, dearly loved wife of Martin. Much loved mum of Claire & Emma. Dear mother in law of Karl. Also a treasured grandma of Evie & Max.

5. Katherine (Kate) Rennard

Died peacefully in hospital on 24th May 2025 after a short illness, with family present. Brian, aged 89 years, moved from Leeds to Knutsford, Cheshire in 2018. Predeceased by Patricia, his beloved wife of 53 years, he was father of Carolyn, Jonathan and Rachel and grandad to Jessica, Bethany, Oliver, Sam and Joseph. He was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by his family and many friends. Committal at Vale Royal Crematorium, Cheshire on Thursday 26th June at 1.00pm, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at Knutsford Methodist Church at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, donations if wished for The Lewy Body Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK. Donations and enquiries to Dodgson’s Funeral Service, Tel: 01565 634251

6. Brian Thompson

