1. Lars Innes
On 11th May 2025 suddenly at Pinderfields Hospital, Lars aged 18 years.
Much loved son of Dawn and Steve, loving brother of Kaine, Tyr and Serenity. The funeral service and cremation will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on
Wednesday 18th June at 10:45am. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Lars would be appreciated to Cancer Research UK. A collection box will be provided at the service for this purpose, or donations may be made online at
www.dlawsonfuneraldirectors.com through the Tributes & Donations page. | Submitted Photo: Submitted
2. Shirley Frances Mary Dickinson (nee McGreaughen)
Please pray for the repose of the soul of Shirley, who peacefully passed away on 25th May
at St James’s Hospital.
Much loved mother of Alan, Raymond and Barry and a loving grandma of Jennifer, Philippa, Ian, Fiona and Corinne.
| National World
3. Barbara Maureen Lazenby
Sadly passed away in Ghyll Royd Care Home in Guiseley on 12th May 2025, aged 87 years.
Daughter of the late – William Reginald and Eva Spencer, Wife of the late – Maurice Lazenby, Sister to Keith Spencer and the late – Derek Spencer and Sister-in-law to Olivia Spencer.
| National World
4. Henry (Harry) Bryson
It is with much sadness that we announce that Harry Bryson aged 91 years passed peacefully on May 19th 2025 in Pinderfields Hospital with his children Sarah and Chris by his bedside.
Reunited with his devoted wife Margaret, a much loved dad to Sarah and Christopher, a treasured grandad to Ethan, Evelyn, Rory and Georgia. A very dear brother to Charles Bryson (Charlie), brother in law
to the late Erna, uncle and great uncle.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Harry will be received into the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Seacroft, Leeds 14 on Thursday 19th June at 6pm and where Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday 20th June at 11.30am prior to interment in Killingbeck Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St. Gemma's Hospice and Cancer Research UK for which a plate will be available at church.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, York Road, tel 0113 2480953.
| National World
5. Katherine (Kate) Rennard
May 25th passed away peacefully in hospital, aged 74 years.
Kate, dearly loved wife of Martin. Much loved mum of Claire & Emma. Dear mother in law of Karl.
Also a treasured grandma of Evie & Max.
| National World
6. Brian Thompson
Died peacefully in hospital on 24th May 2025 after a short illness, with family present.
Brian, aged 89 years, moved from Leeds to Knutsford, Cheshire in 2018.
Predeceased by Patricia, his beloved wife of 53 years, he was father of Carolyn, Jonathan and Rachel and
grandad to Jessica, Bethany, Oliver, Sam and Joseph.
He was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.
Committal at Vale Royal Crematorium, Cheshire on Thursday 26th June at 1.00pm, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at Knutsford Methodist Church at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if wished for The Lewy Body Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK.
Donations and enquiries to Dodgson’s Funeral Service,
Tel: 01565 634251
| National World