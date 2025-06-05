The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
The Evening Post’s death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our website here.
The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.
1. Joan Waugh (nee Webster)
Our beloved Mam and Gran died peacefully in her sleep, aged 93. Joan will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her children, Christine, Carol and Tony and her grandchildren, Sarah, Charlotte, Dane, Rob, Laura, Ashley, Caitlin and Palmer. She is now reunited with her late husband Robert (Bob) and son David. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at Cottingley Crematorium on Monday 9th June at 2.30pm. Any kind donations in lieu of flowers to Kidney Research UK or Arthritis Action. All enquiries to Percy R Wood Funeral Directors. Tel: 0113 270 5015
| Submitted
2. Keith Liversidge
Passed away peacefully on 12th May 2025 aged 86. Much loved Dad to Karen and Jayne. Beloved Grandad to Mark and Simon and Great Grandad to Grace, Nancy, Alfie and Theo. Sadly missed by all.
| Submitted
3. Frances Durkan (nee O'Brien)
Leeds and formerly of Tonevane, Tralee, Co Kerry, Eire.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frances who died peacefully at home on Friday 16th May 2025 in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her devoted husband of 60 years Vin (Rathnamagh, Crossmolina,
Co Mayo), her loving parents Timothy and Mary O’Brien (Tonevane), her beloved sisters Rose, Eil, Jill, Kitty, Bride, Teresa, Peggy and her dearest brothers Denis, Tom and Tim (Tralee) and baby Matthew.
Treasured and precious mum to Wendy, Maureen, Timothy and Vincent, much loved
mother-in-law and friend to Martin, Dean, Beverley and Sian, most amazing and adored grandma to Francesca, Liam,
Ella-Roís, Megan, Kitty, Natasha, Ellie, Lillie, Callum, Ethan and Finley, dear sister-in-law to Betty (Tralee), wonderful auntie and great-aunt to her nieces and nephews. May her loving, kind and gentle soul rest in peace.
Beautiful memories treasured forever, Of happy years spent together, Life is eternal, love will remain,
In God’s own time, we will meet again.
Our heartfelt appreciation to the many people who have sent such kind messages, cards, love and support at this sad time. A special word of thanks to our wonderful family and friends for all they have done to help Mum and us.
| Submitted
4. Ann Blackwell (nee Beever)
Aged 82 years. Died peacefully at Dewsbury Hospital. She always had a smile for everyone and will be sadly missed by her husband Geoff, daughters, sister, grandchildren, family and close friends. Rest in peace our darling Ann. | National World
5. Amanda (Mandy) Jane Kelly (nee Tilley)
Passed away peacefully on 8th May 2025, aged 73 years at Grove Park Care Home, Headingley. Beloved wife of the late Alan Peter Kelly formerly of Lidgett Lane, Moortown LS17. Much loved sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin, sister and friend.
| National World
6. Nathan Kiwanuku Buwule
Passed away at St James’s University Hospital in Leeds on 12th April, aged 83 years.
Beloved dad of Amanda Sanyu, Paul and Davina, proud grandad of Iman, Isaaq, Oscar, Nasani, Amelie and Suraya and a loving friend and former husband of Opal.
Nathan will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
No flowers by family request, but donations will be gratefully received towards
Alzheimer’s Society. The funeral will take place on Thursday 5th June, 11.30am at Roscoe Methodist Church in Chapeltown, followed by interment at Whinmoor Cemetery.
Enquiries to Fisher Funerals, 4 Regent Street, Leeds, LS7 4PE, 0113 268 6069.
| National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.