3 . Frances Durkan (nee O'Brien)

Leeds and formerly of Tonevane, Tralee, Co Kerry, Eire. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frances who died peacefully at home on Friday 16th May 2025 in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her devoted husband of 60 years Vin (Rathnamagh, Crossmolina, Co Mayo), her loving parents Timothy and Mary O’Brien (Tonevane), her beloved sisters Rose, Eil, Jill, Kitty, Bride, Teresa, Peggy and her dearest brothers Denis, Tom and Tim (Tralee) and baby Matthew. Treasured and precious mum to Wendy, Maureen, Timothy and Vincent, much loved mother-in-law and friend to Martin, Dean, Beverley and Sian, most amazing and adored grandma to Francesca, Liam, Ella-Roís, Megan, Kitty, Natasha, Ellie, Lillie, Callum, Ethan and Finley, dear sister-in-law to Betty (Tralee), wonderful auntie and great-aunt to her nieces and nephews. May her loving, kind and gentle soul rest in peace. Beautiful memories treasured forever, Of happy years spent together, Life is eternal, love will remain, In God’s own time, we will meet again. Our heartfelt appreciation to the many people who have sent such kind messages, cards, love and support at this sad time. A special word of thanks to our wonderful family and friends for all they have done to help Mum and us. | Submitted