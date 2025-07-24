The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
The Evening Post’s death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our website here.
The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.
1. Colin Railton
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Colin Railton, on 8th July 2025 at 92.
Colin was a devoted husband to Anne for 66 years and is survived by his children, Fiona, Ian and Alison, along with sons-in-law Richard and Alan, his daughter-in-law Lucinda and his 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on 29th July at 1pm at St Helen's Church, Escrick. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the British Heart Foundation or Macmillan Cancer in Colin's memory. For those unable to attend but wishing to donate, please contact Grundy's at 01757 213500. | Submitted
2. Leslie Clarke
Peacefully on 3rd July, with his loving son by his side, at Highfield Care Centre, aged 91 years. Beloved husband of Vera, a much-loved dad of Steve and a loving grandad and great grandad. The funeral service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Tuesday 29th July at 11.30am. Family flowers only please with donations welcome to help support the work of The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Rob Tindall at Otley Funeralcare Tel. 01943 462185. | Submitted
3. Joan Cawood
Passed away peacefully at home. Devoted Wife to the late Bert Cawood.
Beloved Mum to Martyn. Cherished Gran to Lee and Becky. Adored Great-Gran to Toby, Erin, Paige and Penny. Funeral to be held at St Mary's Church, Garforth on Tuesday 22nd July at 2:30pm. Any donations are kindly accepted for St Leonard's Hospice. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Garforth, 0113 286 8114. | Submitted
4. Ann Denise Bainbridge
Passed away suddenly at Moorleigh Nursing Home on 30th June 2025. Loving wife of the late John Glassford. Much loved Mam to Adrian, Philip and the late Michael.
Mother-in-law to Lynne and Mary. Cherished Grandma to Edward, Grace, Evelyn, India, Harry and Oliver and Great-Grandma to Poppy and Felix. Funeral to be held at
Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 24th July at 1.45pm. No flowers please, donations in lieu are kindly accepted for the Stroke Association. All are welcome at the funeral. Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Garforth, Tel: 0113 286 8114. | Submitted
5. Clive Charles Whitaker
Sadly passed away at Leeds General Infirmary, on Monday 23rd June 2025, aged 79.
Reunited with his beloved wife, the late Jean. A wonderful dad to Simon, father in law to Margo, treasured grandad to Erin and Archie and a much loved uncle. The funeral service and celebration of Clive’s life will take place on Thursday 24th July at Holy Trinity Church, Green Lane, LS16 7LP at 12pm, followed by a private cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations are gratefully received in memory of Clive, to support the continued work of the British Heart Foundation. There will be a donation box at the reception. All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Horsforth. Tel: 01132586921. | Submitted
6. Joan Stockdale Hartley
3rd July, peacefully in Alexander Residential Home, of Morley, aged 95. Funeral Service will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Tuesday 22nd July at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be made to the Take Heart charity, for which purpose a collection box will be available at the service. All enquiries to JW Binks Funeral Directors, Morley. Tel: 01132532087 | Submitted
