1 . Colin Railton

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Colin Railton, on 8th July 2025 at 92. Colin was a devoted husband to Anne for 66 years and is survived by his children, Fiona, Ian and Alison, along with sons-in-law Richard and Alan, his daughter-in-law Lucinda and his 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on 29th July at 1pm at St Helen's Church, Escrick. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the British Heart Foundation or Macmillan Cancer in Colin's memory. For those unable to attend but wishing to donate, please contact Grundy's at 01757 213500. | Submitted