3 . Sheila Margaret Lawley

Passed away peacefully at St Gemma's Hospice after a brave battle with lung cancer. Sheila was a caring person with a fantastic sense of humour and she will be missed by her children Helen and Christian, her granddaughter Eveie and all of her wonderful friends and family. Her funeral will take place on Monday 14th July at 1pm at Kippax Methodist Church, followed by a service at Pontefract Crematorium at 2:20pm. All are welcome. We are asking for family flowers only, with donations going to Kippax Methodist Church and St Gemma's Hospice. Further enquiries can be made to T F Morritt Funeral Directors - Tel: 01977 238 975 | Submitted