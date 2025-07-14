The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
The Evening Post’s death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our website here.
The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.
1. George Morrell
George Edward Morrell, 84, or Ted as he loved to be called, sadly passed on 30th May 2025 in Exeter, Devon. Loved and missed by his wife Nell of 64 years and three daughters. He was a proud Yorkshire man from Pudsey and even though he lived in Devon, he told everyone he was a Yorkshireman. A memorial will be held in Devon on 26th July, 12pm, at Exeter Golf and Country Club, with all donations going to the Devon Air Ambulance in Ted's name. | Submitted
2. Marjorie Ross
On 11th June, suddenly at home aged 88 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Don and much loved mum of Andrew and Graham. Also a dearly loved grammy and great grammy, mother in law and friend of many who will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Cremation at Rawdon Crematorium on Friday 18th July at 10am. Donations may be given in lieu of flowers for Take Heart Appeal. Enquiries to Robson & Ellis Funeral Service, Bramley. Tel. 0113 257 0542
| Submitted
3. Sheila Margaret Lawley
Passed away peacefully at St Gemma's Hospice after a brave battle with lung cancer.
Sheila was a caring person with a fantastic sense of humour and she will be missed by her children Helen and Christian,
her granddaughter Eveie and all of her wonderful friends and family. Her funeral will take place on Monday 14th July at 1pm at Kippax Methodist Church, followed by a service at Pontefract Crematorium at 2:20pm. All are welcome.
We are asking for family flowers only, with donations going to Kippax Methodist Church and
St Gemma's Hospice. Further enquiries can be made to T F Morritt Funeral Directors -
Tel: 01977 238 975
| Submitted
4. Sylvia Hyndes (Nee Butler)
Sadly passed away in St James Hospital on Friday 16th May 2025, aged 89 years.
Beloved Mum of Adrian and Stuart. Loved Mother-in-Law to Maria. Treasured Grandma to Ed & Jimmy.
| National World
5. Bridget (Kathleen) Todd (nee Munnelly)
Of your charity, please pray for the repose of the soul of Kathleen. R.I.P.
Passed away peacefully on 17th June 2025, aged 93 years. Loving Wife to the late Roland.
Dear Mum to Carole, David, and Maureen. Much loved Grandma and Great Grandma.
| National World
6. John Patrick Mullarkey
Formerly of Glenree, Bonniconlon, Co. Mayo and latterly of Alwoodley, Leeds. Peacefully at St. Gemma’s Hospice, Leeds on 24th June 2025 after a short illness surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Rose and father to Stephen and the late Karen R.I.P. An adored grandfather to Caragh, Emma, Sinead, Joe, Isla and Gracie.
“May He Rest in Peace”
| National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.