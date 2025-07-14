Yorkshire Evening Post Obituaries: Leeds' lost loved ones submitted through death notices

These are the loved ones who were lost in Leeds this past week and registered in the Yorkshire Evening Post’s obituaries.

Every day, communities in Leeds must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the obituary pages of the Yorkshire Evening Post this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

The Evening Post’s death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our website here.

The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.

George Edward Morrell, 84, or Ted as he loved to be called, sadly passed on 30th May 2025 in Exeter, Devon. Loved and missed by his wife Nell of 64 years and three daughters. He was a proud Yorkshire man from Pudsey and even though he lived in Devon, he told everyone he was a Yorkshireman. A memorial will be held in Devon on 26th July, 12pm, at Exeter Golf and Country Club, with all donations going to the Devon Air Ambulance in Ted's name.

On 11th June, suddenly at home aged 88 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Don and much loved mum of Andrew and Graham. Also a dearly loved grammy and great grammy, mother in law and friend of many who will be sadly missed. Funeral Service and Cremation at Rawdon Crematorium on Friday 18th July at 10am. Donations may be given in lieu of flowers for Take Heart Appeal. Enquiries to Robson & Ellis Funeral Service, Bramley. Tel. 0113 257 0542

Passed away peacefully at St Gemma's Hospice after a brave battle with lung cancer. Sheila was a caring person with a fantastic sense of humour and she will be missed by her children Helen and Christian, her granddaughter Eveie and all of her wonderful friends and family. Her funeral will take place on Monday 14th July at 1pm at Kippax Methodist Church, followed by a service at Pontefract Crematorium at 2:20pm. All are welcome. We are asking for family flowers only, with donations going to Kippax Methodist Church and St Gemma's Hospice. Further enquiries can be made to T F Morritt Funeral Directors - Tel: 01977 238 975

Sadly passed away in St James Hospital on Friday 16th May 2025, aged 89 years. Beloved Mum of Adrian and Stuart. Loved Mother-in-Law to Maria. Treasured Grandma to Ed & Jimmy.

Of your charity, please pray for the repose of the soul of Kathleen. R.I.P. Passed away peacefully on 17th June 2025, aged 93 years. Loving Wife to the late Roland. Dear Mum to Carole, David, and Maureen. Much loved Grandma and Great Grandma.

Formerly of Glenree, Bonniconlon, Co. Mayo and latterly of Alwoodley, Leeds. Peacefully at St. Gemma’s Hospice, Leeds on 24th June 2025 after a short illness surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Rose and father to Stephen and the late Karen R.I.P. An adored grandfather to Caragh, Emma, Sinead, Joe, Isla and Gracie. “May He Rest in Peace”

