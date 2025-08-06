6 . Ann Francis

Peacefully on 11th July 2025, at home surrounded by her loving family, aged 79 years. Adored Wife of the late Malcolm. The best Mum to Isobel and the late Richard. Much loved by her other chosen daughters, Sharon, Melanie and their families and a devoted friend to many but especially to Margaret B and Margaret H. Ann will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Her funeral service will take place on Thursday 7th August 2025 at 11.45am at St. Mary’s Church, Middleton prior to cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be made to the RNIB. If so desired, please wear a touch of Turquoise on the day as this was Ann’s favourite colour. All enquiries Fisher Funerals, Tel. 01132686069 | Submitted