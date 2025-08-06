The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
1. Brian Cragg
Passed away suddenly at home on June 25, aged 90.
Beloved husband of the late Sheila, a much-loved brother to Susan and Uncle to Angela, Caroline & Keith.
A dear relative and friend to many, he will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Shay Grange Crematorium on Thursday 31st July at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please with donations welcome for the British Heart Foundation & Cancer Research. | Submitted
2. Maurice Hannam Rispin
Sadly passed away peacefully at Winchcombe Place Care Home on 10th July 2025.
Maurice was a loving husband to the late Elizabeth, uncle to Karen and Gavin.
The funeral service and celebration of Maurice's life will take place on Thursday 31st July 2025 at Rawdon Crematorium at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please by request but any donations will be gratefully received for the Alzheimer’s Society.
For all enquiries please contact Wormalds Funeral Service, Horsforth. Tel: 0113 2584712. | Submitted
3. Kathleen Butcher
Passed away peacefully on 6th July 2025, aged 93.
Kathleen, much loved wife of the late Terrence Butcher and wonderful aunt to nieces and nephew Brenda, Kim, Brenda (Canada), Mark (Australia) and their families.
Funeral service will take place at Christ Church, Armley on Tuesday 12th August 2025 at 1.15pm to be followed by private committal at Lawnswood.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Wheatfields Hospice, a box will be available at the service.
Enquiries to A Waite & Son Funeral Service, Hall Lane, Armley, Leeds 12. Tel: 0113 2310432. | Submitted
4. Kevin William Wass
Sadly, passed away on Saturday 5th July 2025, aged 57.
A loving son, brother, and uncle.
A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held on Wednesday 30th July at 1pm at All Saints Church, Kirk Deighton.
All enquiries to G E Hartley & Son, Tel 01937 588888. | Submitted
5. Ian Watson
On Friday 4th July 2025, passed away peacefully in Kingston Nursing Home, Roundhay, aged 74.
The Funeral Service will take place at Rothwell Cemetery on Wednesday 13th August at 11.30am.
All enquiries to Thomasons Funeral Service, 137 Easterly Road, Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2RY. Tel: 0113 2482899. | Submitted
6. Ann Francis
Peacefully on 11th July 2025, at home surrounded by her loving family, aged 79 years.
Adored Wife of the late Malcolm.
The best Mum to Isobel and the late Richard.
Much loved by her other chosen daughters, Sharon, Melanie and their families and a devoted friend to many but especially to Margaret B and Margaret H.
Ann will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Her funeral service will take place on Thursday 7th August 2025 at 11.45am at St. Mary’s Church, Middleton prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be made to the RNIB.
If so desired, please wear a touch of Turquoise on the day as this was Ann’s favourite colour.
All enquiries Fisher Funerals, Tel. 01132686069 | Submitted
