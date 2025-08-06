Yorkshire Evening Post obituaries: Leeds' lost loved ones submitted through death notices

By Nina Swift

Obituary Writer

Published 6th Aug 2025, 12:14 BST

These are the loved ones who were lost in Leeds this past week and registered in the Yorkshire Evening Post’s obituaries.

Every day, communities in Leeds must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the obituary pages of the Yorkshire Evening Post this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

The Evening Post’s death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our website here.

The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.

Passed away suddenly at home on June 25, aged 90. Beloved husband of the late Sheila, a much-loved brother to Susan and Uncle to Angela, Caroline & Keith. A dear relative and friend to many, he will be sadly missed by all. The funeral service will take place at Shay Grange Crematorium on Thursday 31st July at 10.30am. Family flowers only please with donations welcome for the British Heart Foundation & Cancer Research.

1. Brian Cragg

Passed away suddenly at home on June 25, aged 90. Beloved husband of the late Sheila, a much-loved brother to Susan and Uncle to Angela, Caroline & Keith. A dear relative and friend to many, he will be sadly missed by all. The funeral service will take place at Shay Grange Crematorium on Thursday 31st July at 10.30am. Family flowers only please with donations welcome for the British Heart Foundation & Cancer Research. | Submitted

Photo Sales
Sadly passed away peacefully at Winchcombe Place Care Home on 10th July 2025. Maurice was a loving husband to the late Elizabeth, uncle to Karen and Gavin. The funeral service and celebration of Maurice's life will take place on Thursday 31st July 2025 at Rawdon Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only please by request but any donations will be gratefully received for the Alzheimer’s Society. For all enquiries please contact Wormalds Funeral Service, Horsforth. Tel: 0113 2584712.

2. Maurice Hannam Rispin

Sadly passed away peacefully at Winchcombe Place Care Home on 10th July 2025. Maurice was a loving husband to the late Elizabeth, uncle to Karen and Gavin. The funeral service and celebration of Maurice's life will take place on Thursday 31st July 2025 at Rawdon Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only please by request but any donations will be gratefully received for the Alzheimer’s Society. For all enquiries please contact Wormalds Funeral Service, Horsforth. Tel: 0113 2584712. | Submitted

Photo Sales
Passed away peacefully on 6th July 2025, aged 93. Kathleen, much loved wife of the late Terrence Butcher and wonderful aunt to nieces and nephew Brenda, Kim, Brenda (Canada), Mark (Australia) and their families. Funeral service will take place at Christ Church, Armley on Tuesday 12th August 2025 at 1.15pm to be followed by private committal at Lawnswood. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Wheatfields Hospice, a box will be available at the service. Enquiries to A Waite & Son Funeral Service, Hall Lane, Armley, Leeds 12. Tel: 0113 2310432.

3. Kathleen Butcher

Passed away peacefully on 6th July 2025, aged 93. Kathleen, much loved wife of the late Terrence Butcher and wonderful aunt to nieces and nephew Brenda, Kim, Brenda (Canada), Mark (Australia) and their families. Funeral service will take place at Christ Church, Armley on Tuesday 12th August 2025 at 1.15pm to be followed by private committal at Lawnswood. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Wheatfields Hospice, a box will be available at the service. Enquiries to A Waite & Son Funeral Service, Hall Lane, Armley, Leeds 12. Tel: 0113 2310432. | Submitted

Photo Sales
Sadly, passed away on Saturday 5th July 2025, aged 57. A loving son, brother, and uncle. A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held on Wednesday 30th July at 1pm at All Saints Church, Kirk Deighton. All enquiries to G E Hartley & Son, Tel 01937 588888.

4. Kevin William Wass

Sadly, passed away on Saturday 5th July 2025, aged 57. A loving son, brother, and uncle. A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held on Wednesday 30th July at 1pm at All Saints Church, Kirk Deighton. All enquiries to G E Hartley & Son, Tel 01937 588888. | Submitted

Photo Sales
On Friday 4th July 2025, passed away peacefully in Kingston Nursing Home, Roundhay, aged 74. The Funeral Service will take place at Rothwell Cemetery on Wednesday 13th August at 11.30am. All enquiries to Thomasons Funeral Service, 137 Easterly Road, Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2RY. Tel: 0113 2482899.

5. Ian Watson

On Friday 4th July 2025, passed away peacefully in Kingston Nursing Home, Roundhay, aged 74. The Funeral Service will take place at Rothwell Cemetery on Wednesday 13th August at 11.30am. All enquiries to Thomasons Funeral Service, 137 Easterly Road, Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2RY. Tel: 0113 2482899. | Submitted

Photo Sales
Peacefully on 11th July 2025, at home surrounded by her loving family, aged 79 years. Adored Wife of the late Malcolm. The best Mum to Isobel and the late Richard. Much loved by her other chosen daughters, Sharon, Melanie and their families and a devoted friend to many but especially to Margaret B and Margaret H. Ann will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Her funeral service will take place on Thursday 7th August 2025 at 11.45am at St. Mary’s Church, Middleton prior to cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be made to the RNIB. If so desired, please wear a touch of Turquoise on the day as this was Ann’s favourite colour. All enquiries Fisher Funerals, Tel. 01132686069

6. Ann Francis

Peacefully on 11th July 2025, at home surrounded by her loving family, aged 79 years. Adored Wife of the late Malcolm. The best Mum to Isobel and the late Richard. Much loved by her other chosen daughters, Sharon, Melanie and their families and a devoted friend to many but especially to Margaret B and Margaret H. Ann will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Her funeral service will take place on Thursday 7th August 2025 at 11.45am at St. Mary’s Church, Middleton prior to cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be made to the RNIB. If so desired, please wear a touch of Turquoise on the day as this was Ann’s favourite colour. All enquiries Fisher Funerals, Tel. 01132686069 | Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice