The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
The Evening Post’s death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our website here.
The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.
1. Jean Talabi
Passed away peacefully on April 25, 2025, aged 96 years.
Jean, much loved Mum to Mina, Grandmother to Lotte, Sister to Anne, Aunt to Barbara and Great Aunt to Matthew and his children.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 1pm
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the RNIB, a box will be available at the service.
Enquiries to A Waite & Son Funeral Service, Hall Lane, Armley, Leeds 12 tel:0113 2310432.
| Submitted
2. Patrick Glover (Paddy)
Passed away peacefully on 3rd May at St. James Hospital after a short illness aged 89.
Husband of dearly departed wife Valerie June. Very much loved father of Catherine and Philip and daughter in law Tracey. Grandad to George & Sam and Grace xxx
Patrick will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral to take place Friday 23rd May at 4.00pm, Lawnswood Crematorium.
No flowers please.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 366 York Road, Leeds, LS9 9DN.
| Submitted
3. Simon Haring
It is with great sadness that the family of Simon share the news of his passing aged 67 years on 6th May 2025 after a long illness.
He was an adored father, partner and brother and will be very sadly missed by his daughters Lily and Violet, his partner Maura, his siblings and his extended family.
A celebration of Simon’s life will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium at 10am on Wednesday 21st May followed by a reception at Cookridge Hall Conservatory.
Memorial donations can be made to St Gemma’s Hospice in Simon’s memory.
| Submitted
4. Brian Stogdale (retired Publican of Stoggy’s)
Passed away peacefully on 30th April in Wakefield Hospice, aged 82 years and of Outwood, previously of Leeds.
Beloved husband of the late Sheila, much-loved dad of Joanne & John, loving grandad to Katie & Tara and friend to many who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Brian's funeral service will take place on Tuesday 20th May at 11.20am at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, any donations in lieu would be gratefully received for Wakefield Hospice & Dementia UK.
For any further enquiries please contact Harpin’s Funeral Service tel. 01924 371091
| Submitted
5. Olive Bell
In loving memory of Olive Bell aged 83 years who passed away peacefully on 11th April 2025 at home.
Devoted and loving wife to late husband Hugh, mother to James, grandmother to Lacey, sister to late brothers and aunt to their sons and daughter. Also a dear friend to many and devout church parishioner who will be missed by all those known to her.
Funeral service celebrating life and memories of Olive to take place on Thursday 22 May 2025 at 10.30am, St Matthew's Church, Wood Lane, Chapel Allerton, Leeds LS7 3QF.
Family flowers only please, but donations welcome to be shared between both St Gemma's Hospice Leeds and Alzheimer's UK following the service.
All enquiries can be made to Co-op Moortown Funeral Care Tel: 01132689765
| Submitted
6. Florence Wilson (nee Snowden)
Passed away on 25th April 2025, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Dennis, treasured mum of Denise, also a much loved grandma, great-grandma and
best friend of Mavis. x x x
Enquiries to Wortley Funeralcare, 2 Golden Terrace, Leeds, LS12 4RP. Tel:0113 2311565 | Submitted
