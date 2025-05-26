5 . Olive Bell

In loving memory of Olive Bell aged 83 years who passed away peacefully on 11th April 2025 at home. Devoted and loving wife to late husband Hugh, mother to James, grandmother to Lacey, sister to late brothers and aunt to their sons and daughter. Also a dear friend to many and devout church parishioner who will be missed by all those known to her. Funeral service celebrating life and memories of Olive to take place on Thursday 22 May 2025 at 10.30am, St Matthew's Church, Wood Lane, Chapel Allerton, Leeds LS7 3QF. Family flowers only please, but donations welcome to be shared between both St Gemma's Hospice Leeds and Alzheimer's UK following the service. All enquiries can be made to Co-op Moortown Funeral Care Tel: 01132689765 | Submitted