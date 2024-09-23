M62 Leeds: Man in hospital fighting for his life after being hit by a lorry - everything we know so far

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a lorry in Leeds over the weekend.

Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed a crash on the M62 in the early hours of Saturday, which saw a man in a collision with a lorry, to get in touch.

Here is what we know about the incident so far:

A 47-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a lorry on the M62 in Leeds on Saturday (September 21). | Google/National World

What happened, where and when?

At just before 4am on Saturday, September 23, a pedestrian was hit by a white DAF HGV as it travelled westwards on the M62 near Junction 29.

Who was injured and how serious is it?

The pedestrian, a 47-year-old man, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

What happens next?

West Yorkshire Police are anyone who witnessed the collision or who has footage which may assist this investigation to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. 

The log reference is 0313 of 21 September.

Yorkshire Evening Post has reached out to West Yorkshire Police for an update.

