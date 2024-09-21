Diversion Route

Driving West, exit the M62 Motorway using Junction 30 off slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A642 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the roundabout with the A639.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the on slip road and join M1 Southbound and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the M1/M62 Interchange (Lofthouse Interchange).

Road users are advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol on road signs.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.