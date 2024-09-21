M62 Leeds: Live updates as overnight crash closes westbound carriageway
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The M62 is closed westbound between J30 at Oulton in Leeds and J29 #M1 following a ‘police led’ incident in the early hours of today. The YEP understands there was a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian. Police and National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene. Keep checking back for latest updates.
Leeds M62 crash
West Yorkshire Police update
Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian on the M62 earlier today.
It happened just before 4am, when a 47-year-old man was in collision with a white DAF heavy goods vehicle as it travelled along the motorway, just before Junction 29 of the Westbound carriageway.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are believed to be life threatening.
* Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has footage which may assist this investigation is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The log reference is 0313 of 21 September.
Live updates as crash closes M62
Diversion Route
Driving West, exit the M62 Motorway using Junction 30 off slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.
At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A642 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the roundabout with the A639.
At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the on slip road and join M1 Southbound and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the M1/M62 Interchange (Lofthouse Interchange).
Road users are advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol on road signs.
If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional X feed. Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.