M62 Leeds: Man left fighting for life after collision closes westbound carriageway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian on the M62 earlier today.

It happened just before 4am when a man was in collision with a white DAF heavy goods vehicle as it travelled along the motorway, just before junction 29 of the westbound carriageway.

The 47-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are believed to be life threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has footage which may assist this investigation is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 0313 of 21 September.