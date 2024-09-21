M62 Leeds: Man left fighting for life after collision closes westbound carriageway
Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian on the M62 earlier today.
It happened just before 4am when a man was in collision with a white DAF heavy goods vehicle as it travelled along the motorway, just before junction 29 of the westbound carriageway.
The 47-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are believed to be life threatening.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has footage which may assist this investigation is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The log reference is 0313 of 21 September.
