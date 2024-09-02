Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with head injuries after an “altercation” at a popular pub in Leeds city centre on Saturday.

At around 10pm on Saturday (August 31), police were called to reports of a male who had been assaulted at the Three Legs pub on The Headrow.

The victim, a 54-year-old man, had received head injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

A man was taken to hospital with head injuries after an “altercation” at the Three Legs pub in Leeds city centre on Saturday, August 31. | James Hardisty/National World

A scene was put in place until it was established that his injuries were not considered life-threatening, and he was discharged from hospital after treatment.

West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.