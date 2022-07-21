She was pronounced dead at the scene and a 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The arrested man was behind the wheel of a white heavy goods vehicle with a blue trailer, which was in collision with a white VW campervan that the woman was in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been arrested following the collision. Image: motorwaycameras.co.uk

A man who was in the campervan with her has suffered serious leg injuries but they are not believed to be life threatening.

The collision happened on the northbound carriageway at the exit slip road with junction 47 at Garforth.

The male driver of the HGV has been released pending further enquiries since his arrest.

Also in news: Leeds police catch speeding drivers during traffic operation in Far Headingley, Horsforth and Kirkstall

The M1 northbound was closed following the incident and a police spokesperson confirmed emergency services were in attendance while also advising motorists to stay clear of the area.

The statement released read: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at a serious road traffic collision on the Northbound slip road, junction 47 M1, Garforth.

“Road closures are currently in place from junction 46 to 47 Northbound. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses of either the collision itself or the movements of either vehicle before it to come forward.

They are also looking for people who may have dash cam footage which could assist the investigation.