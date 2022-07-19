Officers from the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) patrolled Tinshill, Cookridge, Far Headingley, Horsforth and Kirkstall on Monday.

They were looking to catch drivers committing the 'fatal four' offences - speeding, no seatbelt, using a mobile phone while driving and driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

Seven drivers were given a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt, while six drivers were reported for speeding.

Officers were out on patrol in north west Leeds

One driver was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, while another was given a ticket for an illegal number plate.

A further 15 drivers were given warnings on their speed.