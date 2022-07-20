It has happened on the northbound carriageway between junction 46, Leeds, and junction 47, Garforth (A1M).
Live updates as M1 closed near Leeds due to serious crash
Last updated: Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 17:25
Severe delays of almost an hour
The AA reports that there are severe delays of almost an hour on the M1 northbound towards Garforth, with traffic still stuck behind the closure.
An alert said: “Severe delays of 55 minutes on M1 Northbound between J44 A639 Leeds Road (Leeds South / Rothwell) and J46 A6120 Selby Road (Leeds Colton / Garforth). Average speed five mph.”
Statement from West Yorkshire Police
In a tweet, a police spokesperson said: “ Emergency services are currently in attendance at a serious road traffic collision on the Northbound slip road, junction 47 M1, Garforth.
“Road closures are currently in place from junction 46 to 47 Northbound. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
Diversion route in place
Road users are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs.
- Driving North, exit the M1 using the J46 exit slip and proceed to the end of the slip road.
- At the roundabout, take the third exit onto the A63 and proceed along this road until you reach the junction with A1M J42.
- At the roundabout, take the first exit ont the slip road to join A1M north and proceed along this road to the junction with the M1 J43.
Police have closed the M1 near Leeds due to a serious crash.
We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information on this breaking incident.