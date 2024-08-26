Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chapeltown is alive with colour, music and entertainment, as the Leeds West Indian Carnival returns!

Every year, the carnival draws thousands of visitors to Chapeltown for the vibrant parade, which leaves Potternewton Park at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leeds West Indian Carnival is back for 2024. | James Hardisty

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the celebrations start earlier than that, with the J'ouvert morning event beginning at 6am at the Leeds Caribbean and African Centre.

This year's theme is 'So Nice, We Jammin’ Twice', a nod to the two laps of the parade that troupes will be making along the new route.