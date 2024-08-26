Leeds West Indian Carnival 2024: Live updates from Chapeltown as thousands celebrate colourful parade
It's the oldest celebration of its kind in Europe, having been established back in 1967 - and this year, there's set to be even more excitement, as the parade makes two laps for the first time in its history.
Every year, the carnival draws thousands of visitors to Chapeltown for the vibrant parade, which leaves Potternewton Park at 2pm.
But the celebrations start earlier than that, with the J'ouvert morning event beginning at 6am at the Leeds Caribbean and African Centre.
This year's theme is 'So Nice, We Jammin’ Twice', a nod to the two laps of the parade that troupes will be making along the new route.
As the streets of Chapeltown are transformed into a colourful display of culture and creativity, we will be bringing you live updates on the blog below -
Leeds West Indian Carnival 2024
Hundreds gather for morning parade
Hundreds gathered in Chapeltown this morning for the traditional J'ouvert morning parade.
Bus diversions in place
Roads involved on the new route will be fully closed between 6am and 10pm today.
As a result of these closures however, bus services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A and 36 will divert until 6.30am tomorrow morning (August 27).
What can I expect this year?
Carnival lovers can expect to see a range of troupes at this year’s celebrations.
RJC Dance and Mango Arts will be bringing AZUL 2024 to the Leeds West Indian Carnival this year, which advocates for ocean conservation.
It is the sequel to the dance company’s award winning 2023 troupe ‘NATRO-BEAT’.
13 pictures as J'ouvert morning parade starts the day!
The first colourful event of the Leeds West Indian Carnival took to the streets of Chapeltown this morning.
J'ouvert, the traditional morning parade, kicked off the festivities earlier today (August 26) in the lead-up to the main procession.
You can find 13 vibrant photos from J’ouvert here.
Full parade route - as carnival troupes expected to do two laps
In 2024, the carnival will take a different route than previous years.
The route starts at Harehills Avenue, before turning into Spencer Place, Roundhay Road, Barrack Road and concluding at Chapeltown Road.
Carnival troupes will do two laps of the new route.
