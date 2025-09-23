Watch moment RAF Typhoon flies over Leeds city centre

By Jessica Martin
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 16:02 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 16:07 BST
Watch the moment an RAF Typhoon flew over Leeds City Centre.

Footage shows the moment an RAF Typhoon flew over Leeds on September 23.

The video was filmed from Leeds City Centre by Hollie Roebuck at around 10.00am.

RAF Typhoon flies over Leeds City Centre on September 23.placeholder image
RAF Typhoon flies over Leeds City Centre on September 23. | Hollie Roebuck

The jet, which departed from RAF Cranwell, did a touch-and-go landing at Leeds Bradford Airport.

What is a touch-and-go landing?

According to GlobeAir, a touch-and-go landing, commonly used in flight training for practising landing and takeoff techniques, is a manoeuvre where a pilot lands on a runway and immediately takes off again without coming to a full stop.

At the weekend, a Lancaster Bomber was filmed soaring over West Yorkshire. The aircraft flew over the Elland Show and was also spotted flying over Wakefield.

