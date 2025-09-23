Watch moment RAF Typhoon flies over Leeds city centre
Watch the moment an RAF Typhoon flew over Leeds City Centre.
The jet, which departed from RAF Cranwell, did a touch-and-go landing at Leeds Bradford Airport.
What is a touch-and-go landing?
According to GlobeAir, a touch-and-go landing, commonly used in flight training for practising landing and takeoff techniques, is a manoeuvre where a pilot lands on a runway and immediately takes off again without coming to a full stop.
At the weekend, a Lancaster Bomber was filmed soaring over West Yorkshire. The aircraft flew over the Elland Show and was also spotted flying over Wakefield.