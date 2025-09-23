Leeds' position as a UK financial and technology hub has been boosted again | Photo supplied by Bruntwood SciTech

50 new jobs will be created in Leeds when bank payment company GoCardless opens a new office

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new GoCardless office will be located at the West Village at Bruntwood in the heart of Leeds and scheduled to open later this year. It will serve as a strategic centre for innovation, talent acquisition, and regional economic growth.

GoCardless's has expressed dedication to supporting businesses of all sizes across the UK, from burgeoning startups to established enterprises, and its focus on creating a sustainable growth model.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leeds office will have a team of 50 employees in the first 12 months with roles spanning sales, partnerships, corporate services and operations. GoCardless then intends to scale the office rapidly in the coming years, replicating the expansion model of existing hub offices in London and Riga.

GoCardless joins a prestigious group of businesses and institutions already thriving in Leeds, including long-established financial institutions like Leeds Building Society, Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), plus other innovators such as Pexa, LHV UK, and Microsoft.

Hiroki Takeuchi, co-founder and CEO at GoCardless, said: “Leeds is one of the UK’s most vibrant financial and professional services centres, with a thriving fintech community and strong university network. It was a natural choice for our Northern Hub and with the introduction of the Leeds Reforms, this dynamic ecosystem will only grow. We’re excited to become a key player in this fintech hot spot, tapping into a rich talent pool while also providing closer, more local support to our customers and partners across the region.”

READ MORE: Budget airline Ryanair announces new route direct from Leeds Bradford airport and takes swipe at Government

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said: “I am delighted to see the plans for GoCardless to set up their new office in Leeds, delivering good, high-skilled jobs across the region. Just a few months ago I set out our Leeds Reforms, the plans to make the UK the top destination for financial services businesses by tearing down barriers to investment. We have brought stability back to the country, now we’ll build an economy that delivers for, and rewards, working people.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: “This announcement is a huge vote of confidence in our region's outstanding ecosystem of talent, innovation and collaboration. GoCardless’ expansion is both a powerful validation of our local growth plan and a clear demonstration of the Chancellor’s Leeds Reforms in action. In creating a vibrant companion to the City of London, we are forging the global financial district of the future, helping to unlock investment and build a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire.”

Councillor James Lewis, Leader of Leeds City Council, said: "We're delighted to welcome GoCardless to Leeds and into the home of the Northern Square Mile. We’re confident that GoCardless’s expertise and innovation will complement our existing strengths and contribute significantly to the collaborative 'Team Leeds' approach that drives success across all sectors.

"This is an exciting time for Leeds, and we are optimistic that the government's recently announced Leeds Reforms will further stimulate significant investment and boost the UK economy. Located at the heart of the UK, joining financial powerhouses London and Edinburgh to serve the international market, our financial and professional services sector contributes 40% of the city's Gross Value Added, and we are uniquely positioned to leverage the huge potential of this key growth sector.”