Lancaster Bomber flies over West Yorkshire in fantastic footage as update given on 2026 flying season

By Jessica Martin
Published 21st Sep 2025, 16:53 BST
Videos show a Lancaster Bomber flying over West Yorkshire after an update was given on the 2026 flying season.

Footage shows a Lancaster Bomber flying over West Yorkshire on September 21.

Three videos show the aircraft flying over Elland, where it flew past the Elland Show.

The Lancaster Bomber was also spotted flying over Wakefield.

The BBC reports that the UK's last flying Lancaster bomber is to undergo months of maintenance meaning it will not feature in air displays in 2026.

Lancaster Bomber flies over Elland, Calderdale.placeholder image
Lancaster Bomber flies over Elland, Calderdale. | Supplied

An RAF spokesperson said the routine work would start "following the conclusion of the 2025 display season".

The history of the Lancaster Bomber

The Avro Lancaster is the most famous and successful RAF heavy bomber of World War Two.

It was designed by Roy Chadwick and his Avro team, with the prototype making its first flight in January 1941.

Six major companies built 7377 aircraft at ten factories on two continents. At the height of production, over 1,100,000 men and women were employed working for over 920 companies. There are only two airworthy Lancasters left in the world.

