Leeds police called out to Seacroft home after woman in her sixties dies

A woman has been pronounced dead at an address in Seacroft.

By Tom Coates
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 2:32 pm
Updated Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 2:46 pm

Late on Sunday, police were contacted by the ambulance service, who were attending an address in Brooklands Lane where a woman in her sixties had been pronounced dead.

Police have confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances and that the Coroner’s Office has been informed.

Police have confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances and that the Coroner’s Office has been informed. Image: Google Street View

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 11:24pm on Sunday, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an address in Brooklands Lane, Seacroft, where a woman aged in her sixties had been pronounced dead.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.”

