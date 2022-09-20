Leeds police called out to Seacroft home after woman in her sixties dies
A woman has been pronounced dead at an address in Seacroft.
Late on Sunday, police were contacted by the ambulance service, who were attending an address in Brooklands Lane where a woman in her sixties had been pronounced dead.
Police have confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances and that the Coroner’s Office has been informed.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 11:24pm on Sunday, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an address in Brooklands Lane, Seacroft, where a woman aged in her sixties had been pronounced dead.
“There were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.”