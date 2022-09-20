Bramley petrol station incident: Leeds woman and community police officer assaulted in raid
Police were called to provide urgent assistance to help community support officers after a shop theft incident at a petrol station in Leeds.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 12:19 pm
The rapid response was prompted after police community support officers had intervened in a shop theft incident at the BP petrol station on Henconner Lane in Bramley at around 3.13pm yesterday. (September 19)
A female member of staff had been assaulted during the incident, and a male PCSO was treated at hospital for shoulder and back injuries.
A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, resisting or obstructing a designated person, and theft from shop. He remains in custody.