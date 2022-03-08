22 photo memories of Seacroft in the 1990s

LS14 said goodbye to what remained of the Seacroft Shopping Centre in the 1990s. It had been opened by The Queen in 1965 as part of the £1.25 million Civic Centre development which at the time was heralded as a novel way of building an outdoor purpose built town centre. By the 1990s it was being demolished to make way for a new £30million retail development, the focal point of which was to be a 90,000 sq ft Tesco supermarket. The 1990s was also a decade which featured a bingo hall under the threat of closure in the heart of the community, eviction protests and a poignant goodbyes. Enjoy these photo memories celebrating ten years in the life of Seacroft and its residents. READ MORE: Walk around Seacroft Shopping Centre during the 1960s and 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook