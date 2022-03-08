Enjoy these photo memories celebrating life around Seacroft in the 1990s.
22 photo memories of Seacroft in the 1990s

It was a decade which proved the end of an era for shopping in an east Leeds suburb.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 6:20 am

LS14 said goodbye to what remained of the Seacroft Shopping Centre in the 1990s. It had been opened by The Queen in 1965 as part of the £1.25 million Civic Centre development which at the time was heralded as a novel way of building an outdoor purpose built town centre. By the 1990s it was being demolished to make way for a new £30million retail development, the focal point of which was to be a 90,000 sq ft Tesco supermarket. The 1990s was also a decade which featured a bingo hall under the threat of closure in the heart of the community, eviction protests and a poignant goodbyes. Enjoy these photo memories celebrating ten years in the life of Seacroft and its residents. READ MORE: Walk around Seacroft Shopping Centre during the 1960s and 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

A towering 30m "Giraffe" Muncher ripped down Crown House the only remaining landmark of the former Seacroft Centre in July 1999. PIC: Matt Griggs/UNP

Seacroft Bingo Hall was on the brink of shutting down in August 1998. The fight to keep it was open was led by Sandra Crowzier (pictured middle). PIC: Paula Solloway/UNP

St James's Church, alongside Seacroft Village Green in March 1996.

Seacroft Lions U-11s pictured in September 1997. Back row, from left, is Louise Fletcher (manager), Chris Fletcher and Dave Wilson. Middle row, from left, is Phil Gleed, Scott Jones, Glenn Wood, Chris Pickersgill, Sam Fletcher, Michael Lee and Sam Cockerham. Front row, from left, is Neil Newton, Liam Douglas, Kieran Casey, Martyn Wigglesworth, Arris Speight, Paul Beckwith and James Wilson.

