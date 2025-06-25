Watch as people in Leeds reflect on the existence of a North-South divide in England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We went out onto the streets of Leeds to ask people their thoughts on the North-South divide in England.

Members of the public spoke about what they think the social, economic and cultural differences are between the North and the South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart said: “I'm a civil servant, so I know that colleague in London getting paid an awful lot more than what I do, and that's purely because the cost of living is far more expensive in the South.

Stuart and Aisha in Leeds on the North-South divide. | National World - Local TV

“I do think there's still quite a big divide between the South and the North in terms of investment, particularly in industry, HS2 that's been a bit of a farce.”

Aisha said: “The people in London, they don't have time for anything. But in Leeds, everyone is so nice. It's so welcoming. I'm pretty sure there's even more job opportunities up North.”

Yash said: “I would say people seem to be a lot freer in Leeds, if that's a way of explaining it, or maybe the North based on comparing it down South, somewhere closer to London, because it's more busy, they're more hustly, bustly, more mining to themselves where Leeds felt a little bit more open to me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Ageing in the North’ report

The Northern Health Science Alliance paper ‘Ageing in the North’ - published on June 23 - has revealed how elderly Northerners are more likely to be poorer, less healthy, physically inactive and lonely compared to their Southern peers.

The report’s main findings include:

• There are nearly one million economically inactive 50-64-year-olds in the North, contributing to a potential reduction in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of £10.9 billion per year.

• People in the South are more likely to retire, while those in the North are more likely to leave the job market due to poor health.

• Older people living in North East England 1.61 times more likely to be frail, 1.16 times more likely to have a fall that requires hospital treatment, and 1.14 times more likely to have a hip fracture compared the older people in South East England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• The cost to the NHS of falls and hip fractures in the North is £5•5.7 million and £258.8 million per year respectively.

• 47 million northern homes are considered non-decent, with over a third housing over-60s residents. This is costing the NHS approximately £588 million per year.

Hannah Davies, Chief Executive of the Northern Health Science Alliance and Executive Director of Health Equity North, said: “The North is a beautiful place to grow old. We have some of the most breathtaking scenery in the country, as well as welcoming and tight-knit communities. And yet, the day-to-day reality of ageing for many northerners is far harder than it should be.

“We have often talked about the inequalities that exist in the North, and this report is a reminder of why the gap between North and South continues to widen. There is clear evidence of this on so many fronts – from poverty levels to housing quality, frailty, nutrition, and social support. The divide is particularly pronounced amongst older adults from diverse ethnic backgrounds, which highlights the need for culturally-sensitive solutions which recognise community needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is undeniable that we need to offer urgent help to older people who are dealing with these issues. It is also our responsibility to make sure that future generations do not have to go through the same challenges – with targeted, considered policies that address the lifelong issues that are so familiar to northern citizens.”