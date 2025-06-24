Leeds care service wins national award

Cygnet Social Care’s Supported Living service in Leeds has been named winner of the Mental Health Specialist category at the Stars of Social Care Awards 2025, recognising its outstanding commitment to person-centred care and transforming lives through mental health support.

The Mental Health Specialist Award celebrates individuals and teams in the social care sector who demonstrate exceptional expertise, leadership, and compassion in supporting people living with mental health conditions.

Cygnet’s Supported Living in Leeds opened in January 2024 and has already made a remarkable impact. Developed in partnership with Leeds City Council, the 18-bed facility provides adults with learning disabilities and complex needs a pathway to greater independence, with 14 self-contained apartments and four bungalows forming a safe, community-based environment.

The service supports individuals transitioning from hospital or long-stay care to a more independent life.

Cygnet Social Care team

The judges praised the service as a “deserving winner,” adding: “The service has created a truly person-centred home since opening in December 2023. In just months, the team has supported 18 residents to thrive, encouraging independence, volunteer work, and personalised living spaces. With creative, inclusive activities and proactive behaviour support, they’ve built a vibrant, engaging environment where everyone feels valued and empowered.”

Adrianne Evans-Faulkner, Service Manager, spoke of her pride at winning the award. She said: “Winning the Mental Health Specialist award at the Stars of Social Care is nothing short of incredible. It’s a deeply emotional and proud moment for all of us at Cygnet Social Care.

“When we opened our doors just over a year ago, we set out to create something truly special, a home that offers not just care, but understanding, compassion, and belief in each individual’s potential.

“This award is a testament to the unwavering dedication, skill, and heart of every single team member. We’ve witnessed remarkable transformations in our residents, who are now flourishing, setting goals, building relationships, and regaining independence and confidence in themselves.

“I’m incredibly proud, not just of the award, but of the culture we’ve built here. To see that recognised on a national stage is an honour, and we’re excited for the journey ahead.”

Cygnet Supported Living in Leeds was the fourth Cygnet Social Care service to be shortlisted for the national awards.

The Stars of Social Care Awards ceremony took place on 21 June at the London Marriott Hotel Regents Park, with the team receiving their award from This Morning presenter Josie Gibson.