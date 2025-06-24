For sale in Leeds: A modern £240k family home in Rothwell with a gorgeous garden, ideal for first-time buyers

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 24th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This charming three-bedroom semi-detached home on High Ridge Park in Rothwell, near Leeds, is now on the market for £240,000.

Ideal for first-time buyers seeking ample space, this home boasts a spacious garden and thoughtfully designed living areas across two levels.

The property boasts impressive curb appeal, with a small yet inviting front garden and a driveway. Upon entering, you are greeted by a welcoming entrance hall that leads into a delightful through lounge and dining area, complemented by a luxurious kitchen with a utility room adjacent.

On the first floor, you will find three good-sized bedrooms—two doubles and a single that can serve well as an office. The house bathroom offers a bathtub and a separate shower cubicle.

At the rear of the property, the fully enclosed garden features a lawn as well as patio areas and borders. For those interested in gardening, there is a useful garden shed and a greenhouse, providing ample opportunities for growing herbs and veggies.

The home is conveniently located just off Haigh Road, providing excellent access to nearby schools, pubs, shops, and restaurants, along with motorway links to Leeds city centre.

Front elevation

1. High Ridge Park, Rothwell, LS26 0NL

Front elevation


Front garden

2. High Ridge Park, Rothwell, LS26 0NL

Front garden


Living room

3. High Ridge Park, Rothwell, LS26 0NL

Living room


Dining area

4. High Ridge Park, Rothwell, LS26 0NL

Dining area


Kitchen

5. High Ridge Park, Rothwell, LS26 0NL

Kitchen


Kitchen and utility

6. High Ridge Park, Rothwell, LS26 0NL

Kitchen and utility


Related topics:Purple BricksLeedsRothwellProperty
