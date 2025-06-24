Ideal for first-time buyers seeking ample space, this home boasts a spacious garden and thoughtfully designed living areas across two levels.

The property boasts impressive curb appeal, with a small yet inviting front garden and a driveway. Upon entering, you are greeted by a welcoming entrance hall that leads into a delightful through lounge and dining area, complemented by a luxurious kitchen with a utility room adjacent.

On the first floor, you will find three good-sized bedrooms—two doubles and a single that can serve well as an office. The house bathroom offers a bathtub and a separate shower cubicle.

At the rear of the property, the fully enclosed garden features a lawn as well as patio areas and borders. For those interested in gardening, there is a useful garden shed and a greenhouse, providing ample opportunities for growing herbs and veggies.

The home is conveniently located just off Haigh Road, providing excellent access to nearby schools, pubs, shops, and restaurants, along with motorway links to Leeds city centre.