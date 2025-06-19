Urgent work to restore gas to more than 1,500 homes in Leeds was continuing today (June 19), after a large-scale outage that hit thousands of properties.

Northern Gas Networks apologised for the incident that saw around 12,000 properties in the LS26 area lose access yesterday.

While pressure has now been stabilised for many, engineers were still racing to bring supply back for 1,541 properties in Swillington.

Meanwhile, a ‘customer care hub’ was set up at Rothwell Leisure Centre, with food vouchers, heaters, and access to shower facilities provided to residents with proof of address.

Eileen Brown, NGN’s Customer Experience Director, said: “We apologise to all customers currently unable to use their gas in Swillington/LS26 8, and we are working as hard as we can to fix this issue.

“We’ve mobilised a huge response from all across the business to ensure we return gas supply to impacted customers in Swillington as quickly and safely as possible, and make sure normal gas pressure has been returned to customers in LS25 0.

“Our teams are making great progress in isolating gas supplies at the meter in Swillington but we need to make sure all properties are safely turned off before we can reintroduce gas to the network.

“Any customers who are away from home, or who return to a ‘Sorry We Missed You’ card from us, please contact our Customer team as soon as possible, either at Rothwell Leisure Centre or via [email protected] or 0800 040 7766 option 4.

“For any customers in LS26 0 whose supply was turned off yesterday, our engineers will revisit your property to switch your gas back on.”