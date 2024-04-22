34 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1994

Leeds was a city on the move in 1994. IT was a year which featured the launch of a new waterfront attraction linked to the city's rich brewing history and heritage These photo memories focus on the city centre before taking you around the suburbs and include Chapeltown, Wortley, Roundhay and Swillington. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
1. Leeds city centre
A busy New Market Street in May 1994. Photo: YPN
2. Hunslet
Shire horses and carriage head out of Tetley's Brewery on a mission to spread the word about great beer. Photo: YPN
3. Leeds city centre
The Open For Learning Centre in an alcove of the Commercial and Technical Library on the ground floor of Leeds Central, seen at the time of the launch of this service in April 1994. The service provided materials in different formats, including computer disks and videos, for work related learning. Topics included GCSE examination woork, creative writing, computing and C.V. preparation. A 'Training Access Points' computer was also available with information on training courses. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Harewood
Inside Harewood Castle, a 14th century fortified manor house off the west side of Harrogate Road. It shows the great hall which measures approx. 16.5 metres by 9 metres. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Morley
Peel Mills, on both sides of Commercial Street, was divided into many separate business establishments after the textile mill had closed down. Most of the buildings were left standing, one of the most attractive ones being the tall red brick one shown here. This was one of the newest at the mill, being a replacement for a building on the same site that was burned down in 1915. Pictured in December 1994. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
6. Morley
Shops on Queen Street in July 1994. They are Petal Power Floral Designs, Duncans Delights Sandwich Emporium, Paula Ladies Fashion and Lacecraft Babycare. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
