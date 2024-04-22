34 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1994

These wonderful photos celebrate a year in the life of Leeds in the mid 1990s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Leeds was a city on the move in 1994. IT was a year which featured the launch of a new waterfront attraction linked to the city's rich brewing history and heritage These photo memories focus on the city centre before taking you around the suburbs and include Chapeltown, Wortley, Roundhay and Swillington. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

A busy New Market Street in May 1994.

1. Leeds city centre

A busy New Market Street in May 1994. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Shire horses and carriage head out of Tetley's Brewery on a mission to spread the word about great beer.

2. Hunslet

Shire horses and carriage head out of Tetley's Brewery on a mission to spread the word about great beer. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Open For Learning Centre in an alcove of the Commercial and Technical Library on the ground floor of Leeds Central, seen at the time of the launch of this service in April 1994. The service provided materials in different formats, including computer disks and videos, for work related learning. Topics included GCSE examination woork, creative writing, computing and C.V. preparation. A 'Training Access Points' computer was also available with information on training courses.

3. Leeds city centre

The Open For Learning Centre in an alcove of the Commercial and Technical Library on the ground floor of Leeds Central, seen at the time of the launch of this service in April 1994. The service provided materials in different formats, including computer disks and videos, for work related learning. Topics included GCSE examination woork, creative writing, computing and C.V. preparation. A 'Training Access Points' computer was also available with information on training courses. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Inside Harewood Castle, a 14th century fortified manor house off the west side of Harrogate Road. It shows the great hall which measures approx. 16.5 metres by 9 metres.

4. Harewood

Inside Harewood Castle, a 14th century fortified manor house off the west side of Harrogate Road. It shows the great hall which measures approx. 16.5 metres by 9 metres. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Peel Mills, on both sides of Commercial Street, was divided into many separate business establishments after the textile mill had closed down. Most of the buildings were left standing, one of the most attractive ones being the tall red brick one shown here. This was one of the newest at the mill, being a replacement for a building on the same site that was burned down in 1915. Pictured in December 1994.

5. Morley

Peel Mills, on both sides of Commercial Street, was divided into many separate business establishments after the textile mill had closed down. Most of the buildings were left standing, one of the most attractive ones being the tall red brick one shown here. This was one of the newest at the mill, being a replacement for a building on the same site that was burned down in 1915. Pictured in December 1994. Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
Shops on Queen Street in July 1994. They are Petal Power Floral Designs, Duncans Delights Sandwich Emporium, Paula Ladies Fashion and Lacecraft Babycare.

6. Morley

Shops on Queen Street in July 1994. They are Petal Power Floral Designs, Duncans Delights Sandwich Emporium, Paula Ladies Fashion and Lacecraft Babycare. Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.