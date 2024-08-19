22 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1976

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 19th Aug 2024, 04:45 BST

Hop on for these wonderful photos charting a year in the life of Leeds in the mid 1970s.

They gallery of memories transport you back to 1976 and showcase a city at work, rest and play. The city centre is in focus before the photo memories , plucked from the YEP archive, head out to the suburbs with Armley, Beeston, Hyde Park, Headingley and Swillington all featured. READ MORE: 18 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds in the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Bus queues in March 1976.

1. Leeds city centre

Sign is nailed to the door of the old Millgarth Police Station after the building finally closed in January 1976.

2. Leeds city centre

A porter's barrow stands empty on one of the deserted platforms at Leeds City Station, from where only a limited service of local trains were operating owing to the rail strike.

3. Leeds city centre

Duncan McKenzie's 'party piece' of leaping over a mini car was seen at Elland Road before the Paul Reaney testimonial game in May 1976.

4. Leeds United

Stainbeck High School on Carr Manor Road in October 1976.

5. Leeds in 1976

Did you go to St. Kevin's Roman Catholic School? Pictured, left to right, are Carl Pounder, Shaun Rose, John Sheridan, John Tierney and Tony Keating.

6. Cross Gates

