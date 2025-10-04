Watch the Met Office’s weekend forecast, as Storm Amy’s 50mph winds hit West Yorkshire.

A number of flights departing from and arriving at Leeds Bradford Airport have been cancelled this morning (October 4).

Met Office yellow wind warnings will be in place for Leeds and West Yorkshire until 23:59 on Saturday October 4, when winds of up to 50mph are forecast.

The cancelled departing flights include the 08:40 Ryanair flight to Bratislava (FR5041), the 08:45 Aer Lingus flight to Dublin (EI3391) and the 12:40 Aer Lingus flight to Belfast City (EI3673). The cancelled arriving flights include the 08:15 Aer Lingus flight from Dublin (EI3390), the 09:30 KLM flight from Amsterdam (KL1019) and the 12:10 Aer Lingus flight from Belfast City (EI3672).

Met Office yellow wind warning

The warning reads: “Storm Amy is likely to lead to some disruption overnight into Saturday.

“Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible. Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties. Some roads and bridges may close. Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

“Storm Amy is expected to bring a spell of strong winds to many parts of northern and western Britain later on Friday and overnight into Saturday. South to southwesterly winds will increase during Friday, initially in the west before extending eastwards during Friday night. Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely in many areas, and may reach 60-70 mph in more exposed parts. The strongest winds are most likely across portions of northern and western Scotland, where gusts in excess of 90 mph are possible - this is covered by a separate Amber warning for the Friday night period.

“The very strong winds will also be accompanied by spells of heavy rain, with difficult driving conditions likely, especially for high sided vehicles on prone routes, such as crosswinds on exposed or high level routes. Winds will ease for most parts through Saturday afternoon, but will continue to be very strong for the Northern Isles and parts of the far north of Scotland through to the end of Saturday, before slowly easing overnight.”

On Wednesday October 1, the Met Office named a deep area of low-pressure Storm Amy - the first named storm of the 2025/26 season.

For the latest information on Leeds Bradford Airport departures and arrivals visit their website here .