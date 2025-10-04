Storm Amy is set to bring disruptive winds and scattered rain showers to Leeds throughout Saturday.

The Met Office has issued two separate wind warnings, each covering a different side of Leeds.

West Leeds is covered by a yellow weather warning which will remain in place until midnight tonight (October 4), while East Leeds’ warning will expire at 7pm.

Two weather warnings cover east and west Leeds. | National World/Met Office

Its hour-by-hour forecast shows gust speeds of up to 46mph for much of the day, peaking between 11am to 4pm before slowly dropping to below 40mph overnight and into Sunday.

While Leeds is expected to be spared from much of the heavy rain forecast in large parts of the country this weekend, light showers are likely into the evening, with drier spells overnight.

The Met Office said Storm Amy will bring strong and gusty winds to parts of England and Wales on Saturday, while parts of Scotland are under amber weather alerts.

Some bus and train services may be affected, with some journeys taking longer, it added.

Delays are likely for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, and some short-term loss of power and other services may occur.