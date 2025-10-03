The 12 most prestigious West Yorkshire restaurants - each with AA Rosettes

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 16:30 BST

These restaurants have the AA’s stamp of approval 👏

Across West Yorkshire there are a wide selection of excellent restaurants serving up a variety of cuisines.

According to the AA, there are 12 restaurants in West Yorkshire which have stood out, earning themselves rosettes from the AA Rosette Scheme.

The scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, awarding impressive restaurants with Rosettes - from one to five - based on factors such as quality of food, ingredients standards, preparation and much more.

Here are the 12 restaurants in West Yorkshire which have been awarded with AA Rosettes.

Join our national newsletter - daily headlines delivered to your email.

Box Tree in Ilkley has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Classy contemporary cooking in traditional building."

1. Box Tree, Ilkley

Box Tree in Ilkley has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Classy contemporary cooking in traditional building." | Google-retired_of_yorkshire

Photo Sales
The Lantern Room in Huddersfield has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Sumptuous modern design and food to match."

2. The Lantern Room, Huddersfield

The Lantern Room in Huddersfield has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Sumptuous modern design and food to match." | Google-The Lantern Room

Photo Sales
Prashad in Bradford has two AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Indian vegetarian food of the highest order."

3. Prashad, Bradford

Prashad in Bradford has two AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Indian vegetarian food of the highest order." | Google-Prashad

Photo Sales
Wood Hall Hotel & Spa in Wetherby has two AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Classy cooking using local produce in an elegant country-house hotel."

4. Wood Hall Hotel & Spa, Wetherby

Wood Hall Hotel & Spa in Wetherby has two AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Classy cooking using local produce in an elegant country-house hotel." | Google-Wood Hall Hotel & Spa

Photo Sales
Wentbridge House Hotel in Pontefract has two AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Multi-influenced cooking in a Yorkshire manor house."

5. Wentbridge House Hotel, Pontefract

Wentbridge House Hotel in Pontefract has two AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Multi-influenced cooking in a Yorkshire manor house." | Google-Wentbridge House Hotel, Pontefract

Photo Sales
Shibden Mill Inn in Halifax has two AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Full of traditional character."

6. Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax

Shibden Mill Inn in Halifax has two AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Full of traditional character." | Google-Shibden Mill Inn

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BoostWest YorkshireFood
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice