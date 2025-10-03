These are the latest public notices published in Leeds.

Each week, we sift through hundreds of planning applications and public notices to bring you the latest developments, openings, and changes in Leeds.

Here’s what’s in the pipeline this week:

Ten Bar Leeds, located on Duncan Street, shut for good in 2024. | National World

Space (and Ten Bar), 10-20 Duncan Street - Change to Premises Licence

Space and Ten Bar has applied for a change to its premises licence . The request seeks to remove the first floor of the premises from its licensed area and to vary the ground floor of the club to include the former estate agents at 12 Duncan Street.

Ten Bar closed permanently in 2024 after serving as a favourite amongst young nightclubbers in the city. In June of this year, Leeds Innovation Limited launched a licensing application bid to transform the pub into a live music, dance, and film venue named Mirror Mirror.

The club opened in August has expanded into the now-closed estate agent’s office on 12 Duncan Street, replacing the first-floor space with the newly acquired premises. Its 490 capacity will remain unchanged, with a minimum of 60 seats available on the ground floor instead of across the ground and first floor, according to proposed licence changes.

India Bistro, 33-39 Harrogate Road - New Premises Licence

An application has been made by AVT Capital Ltd for a premises licence for India Bistro at Regents Court, 33-39 Harrogate Road in Chapel Allerton.

The address formerly housed Indian restaurant Aagrah, which closed for refurbishment in November 2024 before later confirming it would shut permanently.

The application includes regulated entertainment and late-night refreshments as well as the sale of alcohol from 11am to 00.30am.

Report of Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman regarding Leeds City Council

The local government and social care ombudsman has issued a report following an investigation of a complaint about education and children’s services provided by Leeds City Council.

The ombudsman found that there had been fault on the part of the council, and the authority has agreed to take action. The council has three months to present an acceptable remedy for the complaint.

Copies of the report will be available for public inspection free of charge during normal office hours at Leeds City Council, Merrion House, Woodhouse Lane, Leeds LS2 8LX, and at Leeds City Council, Civic Hall, Leeds LS1 1UR for three weeks starting on 30th September 2025.

How to have your say

Members of the public can comment on or object to planning applications. You can search for and view full documents for these and other local applications via Public Notice Portal or Leeds City Council’s planning website.

Have we missed an application near you? Got strong views on a local development? Let us know in the comments below or email [email protected].