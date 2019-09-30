Everything we know about the Regent Street church crash in Leeds

Have your say

A woman was rushed to hospital in a critical condition on Sunday after a car ploughed into a church entrance in Leeds.

Two children were on the pavement as the car crashed into the church entrance and pictures show a buggy crushed in the collision.

Here is everything we know about the crash:

When and where did the crash happen?

The crash happened outside the UCKG Help Centre church on Regent Street, just outside Leeds city centre.

Police were called to the collision at 11.58am on Sunday.

The road was closed on Sunday while police carried out investigations, but it has now reopened.

What vehicles were involved?

Officers found a silver Peugeot which had left the road and crashed into the UCKG Help Centre.

A buggy was crushed as the Peugeot smashed into the church entrance.

A blue Audi was also involved in the collision.

Was anyone seriously hurt?

A 33-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Peugeot, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

She is still being treated in hospital but her condition is now described as stable.

The driver of the Peugeot and three other passengers, two adults and a baby, suffered minor injuries.

Two children were on the pavement when the car crashed into the building and they suffered minor injuries.

The mother of the two injured children has said that her son was in the buggy at the time of the collision, but he only suffered scratches.

She added: "By the grace of God by sons are OK.

"My son has a few scratches but is alive and my older son walked away with minor scratches."

Has anyone been arrested?

The driver of the blue Audi, a 27-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

He has now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

