Woman critically ill and six others injured after Leeds church crash

A woman is critically ill in hospital after a car crashed into a church in Regent Street.

A baby and two children were also injured after a Silver Peugeot left the road and crashed into the UCKG church at 11.58am.

The woman, 26, was a passenger in the Peugeot and has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The driver and the other passengers received minor injuries.

Two adults and a baby also received minor injuries.

Witnesses said the driver of the Peugeot swerved to avoid an accident in the road before ploughing into the church.

An empty buggy in the doorway was crushed.

A blue Audi, further down towards the city centre, was also damaged.

Police said the driver, a 27-year-old man, had been arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit.

Tricia, a member of the UCKG, said: "The service was just finishing so everyone was leaving.

"The car crashed into the door and it fell back.

"Some people were injured, including a woman who was holding a baby. I don't think there was a baby in the pram."

The new UCKG Help Centre at 12 Regent Street, opened in January.

Describing itself as ‘far more than a church’, the charity’s aims are to provide practical, emotional and spiritual support for all-comers and help for people wanting to make a new start, whatever their situation in life.